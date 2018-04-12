Volkswagen Tiguan Review





The SUV is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform and is a 5-seater. In terms of looks, the Tiguan does look butch but isn't big and brawny like its rivals, the Toyota Fortuner or the Ford Endeavour. The design is simple yet contemporary.



Up front, you get smart LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a muscled bonnet that adds flair to the car's front fascia. The front bumper gets a two-tone finish and comes with LED fog lamps with static cornering lights.







The side profile is where there is less drama. The design is subtle and there is a strong shoulder line that runs from the front fender to meet the tail-lights. The flared wheel arches and the 18-inch alloys add some character to the side profile.



The LED tail-lights and dual-tone bumper accentuate the rear profile of the car. Interior is a typical Volkswagen affair. The multi-function steering wheel will remind you of other Volkswagen cars. The instrument cluster dials are easy to read and the multi-function display gets a colour unit.







The cabin adopts an all-black treatment and features a 3-zone climate control system, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Sadly, this unit doesn't support Navigation. There is also a panoramic sunroof on offer that aids in an airy feeling inside the cabin.



The seats are large and supportive, cushioning is good too. Only the driver's seat comes with electric adjustment and memory function. The rear seats can be configured in 60:40 ratio and also come with a recline function. Headroom and knee room is more than enough. The SUV gets a massive 615-litres of boot space.







The Tiguan only gets a diesel engine in India. The 2.0-litre TDI mill churns out 143 horses and 340 Nm of torque. The oil-burner unit comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. There are 3 driving modes - Normal, Eco and Sports. The Tiguan also gets paddle-shifters, a manual Tiptronic mode for an enthusiastic drive and a full-time Haldex 4WD system.



The 2.0-litre TDI engine and the 7-speed DSG gearbox combination can be termed as one of the best in the segment. The ARAI-claimed fuel-efficiency is 17.06 km/l.







Though the suspension has been tuned stiffly, the car absorbs most of the undulations and only the really deep and big potholes are felt inside the cabin. Though the ride quality is fantastic, the steering lacks feel. With the ARAI-certified ground clearance of just 149 mm, the Tiguan can be best termed a soft-roader.



Under normal driving conditions, torque is sent to the front wheels but if the situation demands, the system will distribute torque to the front as well as rear wheels. Braking performance is good, thanks to an all-around disc brake setup.







The Tiguan comes equipped with 6 airbags, cruise control, ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, electromechanical parking brake, self-sealing tyres, active bonnet, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.Volkswagen is increasing its reach in India with the sales and service network being present in most of the major cities.



The Tiguan might be a tad bit over-priced but for the ride quality, space and features it offers, it does make a sensible buy for a small pocket of people. The Tiguan will appeal to people who don't like big, brawny SUVs with immense road presence. In fact, the Tiguan is a well-engineered car and is a niche among a niche.



Of course, it has its own flaws, like you can have a similar-sized crossover for even lesser money, but it almost comes with all the bells and whistles offered in a BMW X1, Mercedes GLA or the Audi Q3 (except for the badge), that too at a far lesser price. If a niche product is what you're looking for, then the Tiguan is the best bet.



Volkswagen launched the Tiguan back in June 2017. The Indian market essentially saw the second generation Tiguan that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. With the Tiguan, the German car giant made its re-entry into the premium car space in India writes Indian automobile website MotorBeam.com.