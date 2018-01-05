Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV To Debut in 2018

The T-Cross is all set to become the most affordable SUV in Volkswagen’s global lineup and is likely India-bound to take on the Hyundai Creta

Volkswagen has finally announced that the T-Cross compact SUV is coming this year. The model has been announced in a video in which Volkswagen showcased its upcoming launches for 2018. However, the automaker has not confirmed the T-Cross’ reveal date or location as of now. The production-spec model has been hotly anticipated since VW had the world debut of its concept, the T-Cross Breeze, almost two years ago.

The T-Cross is likely to make its premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, the same venue where its concept premiered in 2016. The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most prestigious auto events in the world where the majority of Europe-related debuts take place annually.

The T-Cross is expected to go on sale later this year, at least in Europe. The compact SUV will also be introduced in the South American market, while for India, Volkswagen sees it as a potential rival to the best-selling Hyundai Creta. If greenlighted, expect the Volkswagen T-Cross to arrive here in 2019.

So far, not a single clear image of the VW T-Cross showing how the production-spec model would look like, since the concept was a radically different convertible high rider, has been released. This said, picture of a heavily camouflaged T-Cross was leaked in November. It was also spied again out in the open in December 2017, this time too with camouflage.

Read in detail about the T-Cross’ platform, relation with the sixth-gen Polo and design here: Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV Spotted Testing