Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV Spotted Testing Again

Volkswagen India may launch the upcoming T-Cross in the country to fend off the Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV space

Volkswagen’s upcoming compact SUV, the T-Cross, was recently caught undergoing winter testing in Finland. Last month, the South American media released a picture of a camouflaged test mule. The T-Cross is part of 19 SUVs and crossovers that the VW Group, which includes Skoda and Seat among others, plans on introducing in various markets by 2020. Some of these SUVs are likely to make a landfall in India as well and the T-Cross could very well be a part of it.

Although VW India recently told us that it’s planning on introducing the T-Cross in the country, there is no clarity on its arrival here. But since it will go on sale in major markets next year, we believe it could be launched here by 2019. If launched, the T-Cross will take on the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur as well as the upcoming thoroughly updated Renault Duster, the Mahindra S201 and the MG Zs, which is likely to be launched in 2018.

The Volkswagen T-Cross, which is based on the new sixth-gen Polo, is expected to make its world premiere next year. Like the new Polo, the Virtus (second-gen VW Vento), the Seat Ibiza (premium hatchback) and the Seat Arona (compact SUV), the T-Cross too will be built on the smallest version of VW Group’s MQB (Modularer Quer Baukasten a.k.a Modular Transverse Matrix) platform.

The compact SUV will borrow styling cues for the 2016 T-Cross concept as well as the T-Roc mid-size SUV. It won’t be surprising if it takes design inspiration from the new Polo as well. In fact, the geometric LED graphics in the tail lamps are reminiscent of the Polo’s.

Pictured: VW T-Roc

