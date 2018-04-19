Volkswagen’s First-Ever Fully-Electric Race Car To Debut On April 22

The Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak is specifically developed for the legendary Pikes Peak hill climb challenge to be held in the U.S.A. in June 2018

The Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak will have its public premiere on April 22 at a racetrack in Alès, France. It is the German automaker’s first-ever fully-electric race car and is purposely built to take part in the legendary annual American hill climb race, Pikes Peak challenge, to be held in the U.S.A. in June 2018. Earlier in March, Volkswagen Motorsport had unveiled the computer sketches of the I.D. R Pikes Peak race car.

PIKES PEAK INTERNATIONAL HILL CLIMB

Charging to the peak – Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak set for world premier



Spotlight: Pikes Peak super sports car to be unveiled in France



Record attempt on June 24th: Volkswagen competes in legendary American hill climb race with an all-electric racing car



Wolfsburg (18 April 2018): It is the start of a new era in motorsport for Volkswagen – and one thing is already certain: This Volkswagen is set to electrify its public. When the I.D. R Pikes Peak is presented to the public on 22 April, it will be Volkswagen’s first fully-electric racing car. Up to now, the public has had to be satisfied with high-quality computer sketches for an initial impression of the summiteer for the most famous hill climb in the world. However, the unveiling of the finished prototype is now just around the corner: lightweight construction and aerodynamic perfection contribute to an exciting design, which houses a powerful electric power unit.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak will first take its place under the spotlight of the international media at the racetrack in Alès, France – home of world-class driver Romain Dumas (F), who will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb – before the official test programme gets underway just one day later.

Key date, 24 June 2018 – one goal: Break the record for electric racing cars

19.99 kilometres. 1,440 metres in altitude. All in just under nine minutes. Just one attempt. Hardly any crash barriers. Steep slopes falling up to several hundred metres. The event on Pikes Peak, reverently known as the “Race to the Clouds”, starts at 2,862 metres and finishes at 4,302 metres above sea level. For more than 100 years, it has been the most spectacular hill climb in the world of motor racing. Volkswagen took part with an iconic twin-engine Golf in 1987 but came up just short of victory. The goal is now to settle that score by setting a new record for electric cars.

The “R” stands for “Racing” again – partnership with Volkswagen R

This record attempt sees Volkswagen R, which lends its name to the car, look to the future. The knowledge gained during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb project will be incorporated in the future development of performance-optimised electric cars at R GmbH.

