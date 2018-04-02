 Volkswagen Reveals Upcoming Jeep Compass Rival In China
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Volkswagen Reveals Upcoming Jeep Compass Rival In China

Volkswagen Reveals Upcoming Jeep Compass Rival In China

By: || Updated: 02 Apr 2018 06:30 PM
Volkswagen Reveals Upcoming Jeep Compass Rival In China

Based on the VW Group’s MQB platform, the SUV looks butch with an upright stance inspired by Volkswagen’s full-size Atlas/Teramont SUV



VW Midsize SUV



Volkswagen has revealed its new global midsize SUV in China recently. Co-developed by Volkswagen’s Chinese subsidiary and its partner, SAIC (China’s largest automaker), the new midsize SUV will be VW’s first China-developed offering to be sold globally. SAIC-Volkswagen is yet to come up with a name for this new SUV but the near-production prototype is known as ‘Powerful Family SUV’. 



Jeep Compass



Volkswagen has just showcased the exterior of the new offering and its interior and technical specifications are yet to be revealed. Built on the VW Group’s MQB (Modularer Quer Baukasten a.k.a Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, it shares its underpinnings with a lot of vehicles under the VW Group such as the Skoda Karoq, Kodiaq, VW Tiguan, Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Passat and Audi A3. It is expected to be pretty identical to the Skoda Karoq dimensionally, which is also a midsize SUV, and will rival the Jeep Compass globally, including India.  





Pictured: Skoda Karoq 





Volkswagen Atlas



Pictured: Volkswagen Atlas 



The new Volkswagen SUV looks like a miniature version of Volkswagen’s full-size SUV, the Atlas/Teramont, which is sold in China (Teramont) and the USA (Atlas). In fact, in China,  the Teramont is also produced by SAIC-Volkswagen. 



Volkswagen midsize SUV



Up front, the new mid-size SUV features an upright stance with a wide grille which is closely flanked by full-LED headlamps. Visually, it makes the SUV look wider than it actually is.



Volkswagen midsize SUV



There’s a prominent, sharp character line that runs from the headlamps to the tail lamps. The SUV rides on dual-tone machined wheels on 225/50 cross-section 18-inch tyres.



Volkswagen midsize SUV



At the rear, the boxy theme continues just like the Atlas/Teramont (check out the picture below).



Volkswagen Atlas



The unnamed upcoming SUV packs split wrap-around LED tail lamps, a subtle integrated spoiler and dual-tone bumper with faux skid plate and twin exhaust tips.  





Check out more info about the new VW SUV, including its expected footprints and possible Indian marker introduction here: Volkswagen’s Jeep Compass-Rival SUV To Debut In China In August 2018



Read More on : Compass Automatic



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Honda Recalls Activa 125, Grazia and Aviator Over Faulty Bolt Issue

trending now

INDIA
CBSE leak: SC to hear petitions on Wednesday
VIDEO
Bharat Bandh: Dalit protesters blocked the roads, attacked Police ...
VIDEO
Kaun Jitega 2019: Petrol, Diesel prices highest in over 4 years