 Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained
Search

Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 04:30 PM
Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained

The VW Polo is available in a choice of five variants with four engine options and two for transmission





The Volkswagen Polo holds one of the most extensive list of variants among all VW products in India. For starters, it gets five variants - Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and GT. Then, it gets a choice of a 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine, 1.2-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel which is available in two states of tune.



 



Prices of the VW Polo start from Rs 5.42 lakh and go up till Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the GT TDI motor. But which of these should you go for? Find out.



 



Volkswagen Polo: Specifications



 



























Dimensions (L x W x H)

               3971 x 1682 x 1478

Wheelbase

                            2470 mm

Ground clearance

                           165 mm

Seating capacity

                            5

Boot Space

                        280 litres


 



Volkswagen Polo: Engine Options



 











































Engine

1.2-litre MPI, 3-cylinder petrol

1.2-litre TSI, 4-cylinder petrol

1.5-litre TDI, 4-cylinder diesel

Engine Displacement

1198cc

1197cc

1498cc

Transmission

5-speed manual

7-speed DSG

5-speed manual

Max Power

75PS

105PS

90PS/110PS

Max Torque

110Nm

175Nm

230Nm/250Nm

Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)

17 kmpl

17.21kmpl

22kmpl/21.49kmpl


 



Volkswagen Polo Trendline





  • Dual-beam Halogen headlights finished in black




  • Body-coloured bumpers, outside door handles and mirrors




  • Heat insulating glass all around




  • 14 inch steel wheels with full wheel cover




  • ORVM integrated blinkers




  • 3 grab handles




  • Radio preparations




  • Black and grey interior theme




  • Cup holders and door bins




  • Driver side dead pedal with flat bottomed steering wheel




  • Dual front airbags and ABS




  • Front disc brakes




  • Height-adjustable head restraints




  • Emergency exit




  • Rear Fog lamps




  • Air-conditioning




  • Height-adjustable driver's seat




  • Front power windows




  • Steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment




  • 14 inch steel spare wheel





 



Should you buy it?



If you are on a budget, then you can look at this variant because in terms of safety it performs well as VW hasn’t cut any corners. But in terms of features, it gets only the basic ones and doesn't feel like a premium hatchback, the segment that it belongs to. In our opinion, you can instead opt for the Comfortline which is better equipped. The Trendline petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 5.42 and Rs 6.93 lakh respectively. Related: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased For The First Time





Volkswagen Polo Comfortline





  • 15 inch steel wheels with full wheel covers




  • Ambient lights with theatre dimming effect




  • Parcel tray




  • Cooled glovebox




  • Front fog lamps




  • Anti-pinch power windows




  • Audio system with CD player, Bluetooth, iPod, phonebook sync, USB, Aux-in, SD card, 4 speakers




  • Electrically adjustable ORVM




  • Opening and closing of windows with key remote




  • Monochrome multi-function display




  • Power windows with one-touch operation (front,rear)




  • Speed sensing door locks




  • Rear defogger with windshield wash and wiper




  • Remote locking





 



Should you buy it?



The Comfortline variant is available at a premium of Rs 91,000 for diesel and Rs 69,000 for petrol over the Trendline, making it worth the additional goodies on offer. It’s well covered on all fronts with decent equipment, convenience features and safety for a decent price over the base model.  



 



Volkswagen Polo Highline





  • 15 inch ‘TOSA’ alloy wheels




  • Chrome detailing on the front grille




  • Cornering lights




  • Brushed aluminium and chrome finish on dashboard




  • Desert beige fabric




  • Electrically foldable ORVM




  • Auto climate control




  • Cruise control




  • Leather wrapped steering wheel with chrome and piano black finish




  • 7-inch touchscreen with voice command




  • SMS viewer




  • Rear parking sensors




  • Mirrorlink, Android auto, App connect and Apple CarPlay




  • Steering integrated audio controls







Should you buy it?



For an extra Rs 81,000 for diesel and Rs 91,000 for the petrol model over the Comfortline variant, one can make their Polo much more posh looking as well as feature loaded. The additional features on the variant are well worth the extra money and with VW providing incentives on bookings of the Polo, you can get even higher value for your money. Click here for the latest offers.



Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus





  • 16 inch ‘PORTAGO’ alloy wheels




  • Seat fabric ‘Splendor’ and leatherette bolster




  • Auto-dimming IRVM




  • Rain-sensing wipers




  • Front centre armrest with rear AC vents





 



Should you buy it?



This variant is available at a premium of Rs 22,000 for petrol and Rs 23,000 for the diesel variant. The features on offer are worth the premium but aren’t essential, to be honest. But if you don’t mind paying the extra, you can get additional comfort for the driver as well as rear occupants on this variant at a marginal cost. Related: Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained  



 



Volkswagen Polo GT  





  • Electronic Stabilisation Programme (TSI)




  • Hill-hold control (TSI)




  • 16-inch, 'Estrada' alloy wheels




  • Outside mirrors and rear spoiler in Deep Black




  • 'GT' badge on front grille and doorstep garnish




  • Superior 'Milan' Titanschwarz fabric upholstery




  • Aluminium pedal cluster





 



The Polo GT is the one that gets enthusiasts drooling. While new rivals have cropped up for the Polo GT, it still continues to hold its own with a choice of 1.2-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TDI engines. The VW Polo GT TSI retails for Rs 9.20 lakh with an additional Rs 22,000 required for the Sport edition livery and leather seats. On the other hand, while the Polo GT TDI is sold for Rs 9.34 lakh, the GT TDI Sport retails for Rs 9.56 lakh. The Polo GT can’t really be called value for money. It is rather for those who look for pure driving pleasure and exhilarating fun from a hot hatch. So if you want an exciting daily driver with aces up its sleeves for some driving fun on the weekends, then the Polo GT is your bet among all the Polo variants.  Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review



Read More on : Polo on road price



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased For The First Time

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat battleground: PM Modi, Rahul to address various rallies ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are GETTING ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are doing ...