Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained

The VW Polo is available in a choice of five variants with four engine options and two for transmission
The Volkswagen Polo holds one of the most extensive list of variants among all VW products in India. For starters, it gets five variants - Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and GT. Then, it gets a choice of a 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine, 1.2-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel which is available in two states of tune.
Prices of the VW Polo start from Rs 5.42 lakh and go up till Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the GT TDI motor. But which of these should you go for? Find out.
Volkswagen Polo: Specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H)
3971 x 1682 x 1478
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Ground clearance
165 mm
Seating capacity
5
Boot Space
280 litres
Volkswagen Polo: Engine Options
Engine
1.2-litre MPI, 3-cylinder petrol
1.2-litre TSI, 4-cylinder petrol
1.5-litre TDI, 4-cylinder diesel
Engine Displacement
1198cc
1197cc
1498cc
Transmission
5-speed manual
7-speed DSG
5-speed manual
Max Power
75PS
105PS
90PS/110PS
Max Torque
110Nm
175Nm
230Nm/250Nm
Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
17 kmpl
17.21kmpl
22kmpl/21.49kmpl
Volkswagen Polo Trendline
Dual-beam Halogen headlights finished in black
Body-coloured bumpers, outside door handles and mirrors
Heat insulating glass all around
14 inch steel wheels with full wheel cover
ORVM integrated blinkers
3 grab handles
Radio preparations
Black and grey interior theme
Cup holders and door bins
Driver side dead pedal with flat bottomed steering wheel
Dual front airbags and ABS
Front disc brakes
Height-adjustable head restraints
Emergency exit
Rear Fog lamps
Air-conditioning
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Front power windows
Steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment
14 inch steel spare wheel
Should you buy it?
If you are on a budget, then you can look at this variant because in terms of safety it performs well as VW hasn’t cut any corners. But in terms of features, it gets only the basic ones and doesn't feel like a premium hatchback, the segment that it belongs to. In our opinion, you can instead opt for the Comfortline which is better equipped. The Trendline petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 5.42 and Rs 6.93 lakh respectively. Related: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased For The First Time
Volkswagen Polo Comfortline
15 inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
Ambient lights with theatre dimming effect
Parcel tray
Cooled glovebox
Front fog lamps
Anti-pinch power windows
Audio system with CD player, Bluetooth, iPod, phonebook sync, USB, Aux-in, SD card, 4 speakers
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Opening and closing of windows with key remote
Monochrome multi-function display
Power windows with one-touch operation (front,rear)
Speed sensing door locks
Rear defogger with windshield wash and wiper
Remote locking
Should you buy it?
The Comfortline variant is available at a premium of Rs 91,000 for diesel and Rs 69,000 for petrol over the Trendline, making it worth the additional goodies on offer. It’s well covered on all fronts with decent equipment, convenience features and safety for a decent price over the base model.
Volkswagen Polo Highline
15 inch ‘TOSA’ alloy wheels
Chrome detailing on the front grille
Cornering lights
Brushed aluminium and chrome finish on dashboard
Desert beige fabric
Electrically foldable ORVM
Auto climate control
Cruise control
Leather wrapped steering wheel with chrome and piano black finish
7-inch touchscreen with voice command
SMS viewer
Rear parking sensors
Mirrorlink, Android auto, App connect and Apple CarPlay
Steering integrated audio controls
Should you buy it?
For an extra Rs 81,000 for diesel and Rs 91,000 for the petrol model over the Comfortline variant, one can make their Polo much more posh looking as well as feature loaded. The additional features on the variant are well worth the extra money and with VW providing incentives on bookings of the Polo, you can get even higher value for your money. Click here for the latest offers.
Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus
16 inch ‘PORTAGO’ alloy wheels
Seat fabric ‘Splendor’ and leatherette bolster
Auto-dimming IRVM
Rain-sensing wipers
Front centre armrest with rear AC vents
Should you buy it?
This variant is available at a premium of Rs 22,000 for petrol and Rs 23,000 for the diesel variant. The features on offer are worth the premium but aren’t essential, to be honest. But if you don’t mind paying the extra, you can get additional comfort for the driver as well as rear occupants on this variant at a marginal cost. Related: Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained
Volkswagen Polo GT
Electronic Stabilisation Programme (TSI)
Hill-hold control (TSI)
16-inch, 'Estrada' alloy wheels
Outside mirrors and rear spoiler in Deep Black
'GT' badge on front grille and doorstep garnish
Superior 'Milan' Titanschwarz fabric upholstery
Aluminium pedal cluster
The Polo GT is the one that gets enthusiasts drooling. While new rivals have cropped up for the Polo GT, it still continues to hold its own with a choice of 1.2-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TDI engines. The VW Polo GT TSI retails for Rs 9.20 lakh with an additional Rs 22,000 required for the Sport edition livery and leather seats. On the other hand, while the Polo GT TDI is sold for Rs 9.34 lakh, the GT TDI Sport retails for Rs 9.56 lakh. The Polo GT can’t really be called value for money. It is rather for those who look for pure driving pleasure and exhilarating fun from a hot hatch. So if you want an exciting daily driver with aces up its sleeves for some driving fun on the weekends, then the Polo GT is your bet among all the Polo variants. Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review
