Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained

The VW Polo is available in a choice of five variants with four engine options and two for transmission

The Volkswagen Polo holds one of the most extensive list of variants among all VW products in India. For starters, it gets five variants - Trendline, Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus and GT. Then, it gets a choice of a 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine, 1.2-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel which is available in two states of tune.

Prices of the VW Polo start from Rs 5.42 lakh and go up till Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the GT TDI motor. But which of these should you go for? Find out.

Volkswagen Polo: Specifications









Dimensions (L x W x H)





3971 x 1682 x 1478









Wheelbase





2470 mm









Ground clearance





165 mm









Seating capacity





5









Boot Space





280 litres









Volkswagen Polo: Engine Options









Engine





1.2-litre MPI, 3-cylinder petrol





1.2-litre TSI, 4-cylinder petrol





1.5-litre TDI, 4-cylinder diesel









Engine Displacement





1198cc





1197cc





1498cc









Transmission





5-speed manual





7-speed DSG





5-speed manual









Max Power





75PS





105PS





90PS/110PS









Max Torque





110Nm





175Nm





230Nm/250Nm









Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)





17 kmpl





17.21kmpl





22kmpl/21.49kmpl









Volkswagen Polo Trendline





Dual-beam Halogen headlights finished in black







Body-coloured bumpers, outside door handles and mirrors







Heat insulating glass all around







14 inch steel wheels with full wheel cover







ORVM integrated blinkers







3 grab handles







Radio preparations







Black and grey interior theme







Cup holders and door bins







Driver side dead pedal with flat bottomed steering wheel







Dual front airbags and ABS







Front disc brakes







Height-adjustable head restraints







Emergency exit







Rear Fog lamps







Air-conditioning







Height-adjustable driver's seat







Front power windows







Steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment







14 inch steel spare wheel





Should you buy it?

If you are on a budget, then you can look at this variant because in terms of safety it performs well as VW hasn’t cut any corners. But in terms of features, it gets only the basic ones and doesn't feel like a premium hatchback, the segment that it belongs to. In our opinion, you can instead opt for the Comfortline which is better equipped. The Trendline petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 5.42 and Rs 6.93 lakh respectively. Related: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased For The First Time

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline





15 inch steel wheels with full wheel covers







Ambient lights with theatre dimming effect







Parcel tray







Cooled glovebox







Front fog lamps







Anti-pinch power windows







Audio system with CD player, Bluetooth, iPod, phonebook sync, USB, Aux-in, SD card, 4 speakers







Electrically adjustable ORVM







Opening and closing of windows with key remote







Monochrome multi-function display







Power windows with one-touch operation (front,rear)







Speed sensing door locks







Rear defogger with windshield wash and wiper







Remote locking





Should you buy it?

The Comfortline variant is available at a premium of Rs 91,000 for diesel and Rs 69,000 for petrol over the Trendline, making it worth the additional goodies on offer. It’s well covered on all fronts with decent equipment, convenience features and safety for a decent price over the base model.

Volkswagen Polo Highline





15 inch ‘TOSA’ alloy wheels







Chrome detailing on the front grille







Cornering lights







Brushed aluminium and chrome finish on dashboard







Desert beige fabric







Electrically foldable ORVM







Auto climate control







Cruise control







Leather wrapped steering wheel with chrome and piano black finish







7-inch touchscreen with voice command







SMS viewer







Rear parking sensors







Mirrorlink, Android auto, App connect and Apple CarPlay







Steering integrated audio controls





Should you buy it?

For an extra Rs 81,000 for diesel and Rs 91,000 for the petrol model over the Comfortline variant, one can make their Polo much more posh looking as well as feature loaded. The additional features on the variant are well worth the extra money and with VW providing incentives on bookings of the Polo, you can get even higher value for your money. Click here for the latest offers.

Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus





16 inch ‘PORTAGO’ alloy wheels







Seat fabric ‘Splendor’ and leatherette bolster







Auto-dimming IRVM







Rain-sensing wipers







Front centre armrest with rear AC vents





Should you buy it?

This variant is available at a premium of Rs 22,000 for petrol and Rs 23,000 for the diesel variant. The features on offer are worth the premium but aren’t essential, to be honest. But if you don’t mind paying the extra, you can get additional comfort for the driver as well as rear occupants on this variant at a marginal cost. Related: Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained

Volkswagen Polo GT





Electronic Stabilisation Programme (TSI)







Hill-hold control (TSI)







16-inch, 'Estrada' alloy wheels







Outside mirrors and rear spoiler in Deep Black







'GT' badge on front grille and doorstep garnish







Superior 'Milan' Titanschwarz fabric upholstery







Aluminium pedal cluster





The Polo GT is the one that gets enthusiasts drooling. While new rivals have cropped up for the Polo GT, it still continues to hold its own with a choice of 1.2-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TDI engines. The VW Polo GT TSI retails for Rs 9.20 lakh with an additional Rs 22,000 required for the Sport edition livery and leather seats. On the other hand, while the Polo GT TDI is sold for Rs 9.34 lakh, the GT TDI Sport retails for Rs 9.56 lakh. The Polo GT can’t really be called value for money. It is rather for those who look for pure driving pleasure and exhilarating fun from a hot hatch. So if you want an exciting daily driver with aces up its sleeves for some driving fun on the weekends, then the Polo GT is your bet among all the Polo variants. Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review

