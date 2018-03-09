 Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too

Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 06:30 PM
Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too

The new 1.0-litre MPI engine replaces the 1.2-litre MPI unit in the existing Polo



Volkswagen Polo 1.5 TDI



Volkswagen India has introduced a new 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine on the Polo. The new engine is smaller but a bit more powerful than the 1.2-litre MPI engine it replaces. VW will follow the same procedure with the Ameo as well, which is currently powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. Here are the vital differences between the old and the new engine:



 




























Engine

1.0-litre MPI (New)

1.2-litre MPI (Old)

Power

76PS

75PS

Torque

95Nm

110Nm

Fuel Efficiency

18.78kmpl

16.47kmpl



 



The numbers show that there is a negligible rise of 1PS in power but the torque sees a much sharper drop, a whole 15Nm. However, fuel efficiency has risen by more than 2kmpl, which should cut your fuel bills down by a bit. The Polo also retains the old 1.5-litre diesel engine which delivers 90PS/230Nm along with a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl.



A 1.0-litre MPI engine is also available in the sixth-gen Polo in the European market in 3-cylinder setup with two power outputs: 65PS and 75PS. The engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and conforms to EuroVI emission norms. Volkswagen has not yet officially specified whether the 1.0-litre MPI unit which now powers the Polo is BSIV or BSVI. Also Read: Volkswagen Polo: Variants Explained



Volkswagen Polo GT TSI: Expert review



The 1.0-litre MPI engine on the VW Polo now produces as much power and torque as cars belonging to segments much below it, such as the Renault Kwid (68PS/91Nm) and Maruti Celerio (68PS, 91Nm). However, if you are after performance, the Polo has more than a few options for you, such as the 1.2-litre TSI (105PS/170Nm) on the Polo GT and the 1.5-litre (110PS/250Nm) on the Polo GT TDI. Also Read: Volkswagen Planning To Launch Ameo GT TSI In India



Prices of all the Polo’s petrol engine variants remain unchanged and still start from Rs 5.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).


Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 5 Interesting Things About the Tata E-Vision Concept That You Might Not Know

trending now

INDIA
16-year-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad
INDIA
BJP's Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura CM in ...
VIDEO
Wife Hasin Jahan releases AUDIO CLIP where Mohammed Shami ...