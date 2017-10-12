 Volkswagen Passat Vs Skoda Superb: Variant-Wise Specs Comparison
Volkswagen Passat Vs Skoda Superb: Variant-Wise Specs Comparison

Updated: 12 Oct 2017 04:30 PM
Volkswagen Passat Vs Skoda Superb: Variant-Wise Specs Comparison

The recently launched VW Passat is here to take on the Skoda Superb, but does it offer more value for money?



Volkswagen Passat And Skoda Superb



The Skoda Superb is one of those cars that ticks almost all the boxes for a comfortable, practical, luxurious, powerful and a premium package. Over the years, it has managed to create a noticeable space for itself in the market. However, that comfort zone for the Czech car has been shaken by the arrival of the Volkswagen Passat. The Passat has been reintroduced in India in its eighth-generation avatar, after an absence of four years. The seventh-generation model was discontinued in 2013 due to its lacklustre sales figures.



The Volkswagen saloon, which was launched on October 10, 2017, is available in two variants - Comfortline and Highline. No matter which of the two you choose, you’ll get a diesel-DSG combination. Interestingly, the Skoda sedan also has two variants with a diesel-DSG blend - Style and Laurin & Klement (L&K). You know what that means. Let the battle begin!



Before we dive into a variant-wise comparison, let’s get the standard stuff out of the way.



















































Dimensions, Engine Specs And Fuel Efficiency
Cars Volkswagen Passat Skoda Superb
Length x Width x Height (mm) 4,767 x 1,832 x 1,456 4,861 x 1,864 x 1,483
Wheelbase (mm) 2,786 2,841
Boot Space (litres) 586 625
Engine 2.0-litre TDI 2.0-litre TDI
Power 177PS/350Nm 177PS/350Nm
Transmission 6-Speed DSG 6-Speed DSG
Claimed Fuel Efficiency (kmpl) 17.42 18.19


Both cars use the same engine, producing identical power. Even the transmission unit is exactly the same. However, that’s where the similarities end. Even after being longer, wider and taller, the Superb is more fuel efficient. Thanks to those larger dimensions, the Superb also has the bigger boot of the two and if you fold the rear seats down, the storage capacity increases to a whopping 1,760 litres. Do the same in the Passat and that figure only manages to reach 1,152 litres. That’s 608 litres lesser than its Czech cousin!



Volkswagen Passat And Skoda Superb



Passat Comfortline Vs Superb Style



















































































Car - Variant Passat - Comfortline Superb - Style
Price (ex-showroom India) Rs 29.99 Lakh Rs 29.16 Lakh
Headlamps LED Bi-Xenon
Alloy Wheels 16-inch 17-inch
Sunroof No Yes
Airbags 9 8
Climate Control 3 Zone 2 Zone
Tyre Pressure Monitoring Yes No
Rear View Camera No Yes
Voice Command No Yes
Hands-Free Boot Lid Opening Yes No
Electrically Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, including Lumbar Yes No
Ambient Lighting Yes No
Front Seats With Massage Function Yes No
Scuff Plates No Yes


Since both these cars come loaded with features, it is next to impossible to list each one of them. But to differentiate between the two, we’ve narrowed the list down to the most important ones. In these trims, the Passat is over Rs 83,000 dearer than the Superb. Even then, it misses out on features like a sunroof, rear view camera, voice command control and door sills. Mind you, these features are present in the Highline variant. Even the size of the alloy wheels goes up by 1 inch.



On the other hand, the Superb also falls short in some aspects. There is no knee airbag for the driver, no massage function for the front seats and the headlamps are bi-xenon only. Other features like an electrically adjustable front passenger seat, hands-free boot lid opening, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system and 3-zone climate control are available only in its L&K variant.



Volkswagen Passat And Skoda Superb



Passat Highline Vs Superb L&K
















































Car - Variant Passat - Highline Superb - L&K
Price (ex-showroom India) Rs 32.99 Lakh Rs 31.99 Lakh
Hands-Free Parking Yes No
Air Conditioned Front Seats No Yes
Driver’s Fatigue Alert No Yes
12-Speaker Sound System No Yes
On-board Umbrellas No Yes
Boss Button (Electrically Adjustable Front Seat From Rear) No Yes


Here, the price difference between the cousins expands to around Rs 1 lakh. However, in their respective top-spec trims, it is the Superb that outshines the Passat on most fronts. The only main feature that the Superb doesn’t have is the hands-free parking. This miss is more than compensated with other creature comforts like air conditioned front seats, a Canton 12-speaker sound system and electrically adjustable front seat from the rear.



Volkswagen Passat And Skoda Superb



To sum up, both the cars are pretty evenly matched. When compared to the Style variant of the Superb, the Passat Comfortline gives you a bit more for your money. However, the momentum shifts towards the Skoda sedan if you want all the bells and whistles in the package. The L&K variant of the Superb is better equipped and is a bit easier on the pocket as well. The Superb, as mentioned earlier, is more commodious on the inside and is slightly more fuel efficient as well. At the end of the day, it all boils down to what can you live without.



