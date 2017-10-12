Volkswagen Passat Vs Skoda Superb: Variant-Wise Specs Comparison

The recently launched VW Passat is here to take on the Skoda Superb, but does it offer more value for money?

The Skoda Superb is one of those cars that ticks almost all the boxes for a comfortable, practical, luxurious, powerful and a premium package. Over the years, it has managed to create a noticeable space for itself in the market. However, that comfort zone for the Czech car has been shaken by the arrival of the Volkswagen Passat. The Passat has been reintroduced in India in its eighth-generation avatar, after an absence of four years. The seventh-generation model was discontinued in 2013 due to its lacklustre sales figures.

The Volkswagen saloon, which was launched on October 10, 2017, is available in two variants - Comfortline and Highline. No matter which of the two you choose, you’ll get a diesel-DSG combination. Interestingly, the Skoda sedan also has two variants with a diesel-DSG blend - Style and Laurin & Klement (L&K). You know what that means. Let the battle begin!

Before we dive into a variant-wise comparison, let’s get the standard stuff out of the way.







Dimensions, Engine Specs And Fuel Efficiency









Cars

Volkswagen Passat

Skoda Superb





Length x Width x Height (mm)

4,767 x 1,832 x 1,456

4,861 x 1,864 x 1,483





Wheelbase (mm)

2,786

2,841





Boot Space (litres)

586

625





Engine

2.0-litre TDI

2.0-litre TDI





Power

177PS/350Nm

177PS/350Nm





Transmission

6-Speed DSG

6-Speed DSG





Claimed Fuel Efficiency (kmpl)

17.42

18.19







Both cars use the same engine, producing identical power. Even the transmission unit is exactly the same. However, that’s where the similarities end. Even after being longer, wider and taller, the Superb is more fuel efficient. Thanks to those larger dimensions, the Superb also has the bigger boot of the two and if you fold the rear seats down, the storage capacity increases to a whopping 1,760 litres. Do the same in the Passat and that figure only manages to reach 1,152 litres. That’s 608 litres lesser than its Czech cousin!

Passat Comfortline Vs Superb Style







Car - Variant

Passat - Comfortline

Superb - Style









Price (ex-showroom India)

Rs 29.99 Lakh

Rs 29.16 Lakh





Headlamps

LED

Bi-Xenon





Alloy Wheels

16-inch

17-inch





Sunroof

No

Yes





Airbags

9

8





Climate Control

3 Zone

2 Zone





Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Yes

No





Rear View Camera

No

Yes





Voice Command

No

Yes





Hands-Free Boot Lid Opening

Yes

No





Electrically Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, including Lumbar

Yes

No





Ambient Lighting

Yes

No





Front Seats With Massage Function

Yes

No





Scuff Plates

No

Yes







Since both these cars come loaded with features, it is next to impossible to list each one of them. But to differentiate between the two, we’ve narrowed the list down to the most important ones. In these trims, the Passat is over Rs 83,000 dearer than the Superb. Even then, it misses out on features like a sunroof, rear view camera, voice command control and door sills. Mind you, these features are present in the Highline variant. Even the size of the alloy wheels goes up by 1 inch.

On the other hand, the Superb also falls short in some aspects. There is no knee airbag for the driver, no massage function for the front seats and the headlamps are bi-xenon only. Other features like an electrically adjustable front passenger seat, hands-free boot lid opening, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system and 3-zone climate control are available only in its L&K variant.

Passat Highline Vs Superb L&K







Car - Variant

Passat - Highline

Superb - L&K









Price (ex-showroom India)

Rs 32.99 Lakh

Rs 31.99 Lakh





Hands-Free Parking

Yes

No





Air Conditioned Front Seats

No

Yes





Driver’s Fatigue Alert

No

Yes





12-Speaker Sound System

No

Yes





On-board Umbrellas

No

Yes





Boss Button (Electrically Adjustable Front Seat From Rear)

No

Yes







Here, the price difference between the cousins expands to around Rs 1 lakh. However, in their respective top-spec trims, it is the Superb that outshines the Passat on most fronts. The only main feature that the Superb doesn’t have is the hands-free parking. This miss is more than compensated with other creature comforts like air conditioned front seats, a Canton 12-speaker sound system and electrically adjustable front seat from the rear.

To sum up, both the cars are pretty evenly matched. When compared to the Style variant of the Superb, the Passat Comfortline gives you a bit more for your money. However, the momentum shifts towards the Skoda sedan if you want all the bells and whistles in the package. The L&K variant of the Superb is better equipped and is a bit easier on the pocket as well. The Superb, as mentioned earlier, is more commodious on the inside and is slightly more fuel efficient as well. At the end of the day, it all boils down to what can you live without.

