Volkswagen Passat To Launch On October 10

Only a 2.0-litre diesel will be offered initially, and it will compete with the likes of the Skoda Superb, Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Passat is all set to be launched on October 10 before this Diwali. The local assembly of the all-new Passat started last week at VW Group’s Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. It can only be had a diesel engine initially, and will compete with its own sibling, the Skoda Superb, along with the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord. The VW Passat is most likely to be priced in the range of Rs 28-30 lakh.

The Volkswagen Passat will be loaded with features just like its Czech sibling, with which it shares its underpinnings as well - VW Group’s MQB platform (modular transverse matrix). However, the Passat is likely to offer more goodies since Volkswagens are always marketed a rung higher than Skodas in India.

Mechanically, the Passat will be powered by the most common diesel engine in the VW Group lineup, the 2.0-litre TDI. The engine puts out 177PS of max power and 350Nm of peak torque and is coupled to a 6-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). Though, at the 2016 Auto Expo, VW showcased the plug-in hybrid version of the sedan, the Passat GTE, it is unlikely to come to India as it may appear way too expensive considering the segment. Its competitors, the Accord and the Camry (petrol offering is also offered) offer hybrid powertrains (no plug-in hybrids) and the latter is a popular model in this space.

Check out: Toyota Camry vs Honda Accord: Hybrid Comparison Review