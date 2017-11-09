Volkswagen Passat Deliveries To Begin From January 1

Test drives and bookings for Volkswagen’s flagship sedan continue

Volkswagen reintroduced the Passat in India on October 10, 2017. That’s after four years when it was shelved from the Indian market. The company has confirmed that the deliveries of its flagship sedan will commence from January 1, 2018. However, customers can continue to book and test drive the car as and when they please by either contacting the nearest dealership or by leaving a message on the company’s website.

Launched in just two variants, Comfortline and Highline, the Passat joins the race against its rivals from yesteryear - the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and the Skoda Superb, its close cousin from the Czech Republic. Unlike the Japanese duo, the Passat is only available with a diesel engine. It is essentially the same unit that also does duty in the Skoda Superb. The Czech sedan, however, has a wider variant list and a petrol engine on offer too.

The 2.0-litre TDI motor, that comes mated to a 6-speed DSG transmission, pumps out 177PS of power and 350Nm of torque. Those figures and the gearbox are exactly the same as in the Superb. If you book the Passat before the year-end, Volkswagen will toss in a 2+2 year warranty and four years of roadside assistance free of charge.

Prices? Volkswagen’s got a standard price tag for both the variants throughout India. If you are happy with the Comfortline, it’ll cost you Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and if you want all the bells and whistles on-board, you’ll have to shed Rs 3 lakh more for the Highline variant. We won’t blame you if you are confused between the Superb and the Passat as they both are quite evenly matched. Don’t worry as we’ve covered that part too. Check out our variant-wise comparison between the siblings and let us know which one would you pick of the two.

