Volkswagen Launches Polo And Ameo Anniversary Editions

The limited-run models of the Polo and Ameo are based on the mid-spec Comfortline trim and come with aesthetic additions both inside and outside

Volkswagen has launched special anniversary editions of the Polo and Ameo under this year’s ‘Volksfest’, which is held annually by the German automaker during the festive season. The VW Polo and Ameo Anniversary Editions are based on their mid-spec Comfortline trim and come with cosmetic changes inside and out. Their prices start at Rs 5.79 lakh for the Ameo sub-4 metre compact sedan and Rs 5.99 lakh for the Polo hatchback (all prices, ex-showroom, Pan India).

What’s on offer in the VW Polo Anniversary Edition



Gets body decals on the side



Rides on new 15-inch ‘Razor’ machined alloy wheels



All-black leatherette upholstery for the seats



Carries forward the features of the Comfortline trim



Colour options: White, Silver, Red and Blue Silk



What’s on offer in the VW Ameo Anniversary Edition



Gets body decals on the side, bonnet, and the boot



Features 15-inch alloy wheels from the top-spec Highline trim



Outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) finished in black



Features a black trunk lip spoiler



All-black leatherette upholstery with contrast blue stitching for the seats



Carries forward the features of the Comfortline trim



Colour options: White and Silver



Besides this, all Volkswagen models, including these Anniversary Editions, come with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Further, Volkswagen is offering gifts on every test drives, bookings and service visits.

Read More on : Volkswagen Ameo on road price