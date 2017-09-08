Volkswagen Launches Polo And Ameo Anniversary Editions

The limited-run models of the Polo and Ameo are based on the mid-spec Comfortline trim and come with aesthetic additions both inside and outside
Volkswagen has launched special anniversary editions of the Polo and Ameo under this year’s ‘Volksfest’, which is held annually by the German automaker during the festive season. The VW Polo and Ameo Anniversary Editions are based on their mid-spec Comfortline trim and come with cosmetic changes inside and out. Their prices start at Rs 5.79 lakh for the Ameo sub-4 metre compact sedan and Rs 5.99 lakh for the Polo hatchback (all prices, ex-showroom, Pan India).
What’s on offer in the VW Polo Anniversary Edition
- Gets body decals on the side
- Rides on new 15-inch ‘Razor’ machined alloy wheels
- All-black leatherette upholstery for the seats
- Carries forward the features of the Comfortline trim
- Colour options: White, Silver, Red and Blue Silk
What’s on offer in the VW Ameo Anniversary Edition
- Gets body decals on the side, bonnet, and the boot
- Features 15-inch alloy wheels from the top-spec Highline trim
- Outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) finished in black
- Features a black trunk lip spoiler
- All-black leatherette upholstery with contrast blue stitching for the seats
- Carries forward the features of the Comfortline trim
- Colour options: White and Silver
Besides this, all Volkswagen models, including these Anniversary Editions, come with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Further, Volkswagen is offering gifts on every test drives, bookings and service visits.
Read More on : Volkswagen Ameo on road price
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.