Volkswagen Introduces Limited Edition Polo Pace

The only addition to the Polo Pace over the regular Comfortline variant it is based on are the 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has yet again introduced special editions of its bread and butter models, the Polo hatchback and the Vento sedan. Called the Polo Pace and the Vento Sport, the hatchback is based on the mid-spec Comfortline variant whereas the sedan is based on the range-topping Highline Plus variant.

Know in detail about the Vento Sport here







Petrol



VW Polo Comfortline





VW Polo Pace









Price (ex-showroom)





Rs 6.10 lakh





Rs 5.99 lakh (- Rs 11K)









What do they offer?

The Vento Sport comes with a host of aesthetic add-ons, including a brand new colour. The Polo Pace, however, only gets 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels over the Comfortline variant it’s based on. In fact, these 15-inch ‘Razor’ wheels were offered with the anniversary edition of the hatchback last year. The Polo Pace can only be had with the brand new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine which replaced the older 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder motor. Although smaller in displacement, the new engine puts out similar power figures on paper. However, it is noticeably more efficient. Check out all the details here.

These special editions have been introduced to boost up the sales of the Polo and Vento, which are getting a little older when compared to their rivals. The replacement models of the Polo and the Vento based on the India-spec MQB-A0 IN platform will only see the light of day post-2020. So expect to see more special editions, or even another facelift, soon as the next-gen versions are still a couple of years away.

Check out: Meet The All-New Sixth-Generation Volkswagen Polo

Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price