Volkswagen Announces Price Hike From January 2018

Volkswagen’s entire lineup, including the newly launched Tiguan and the Passat, will witness a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 from January 2018

Like the rest of the automakers, Volkswagen too has announced its new year price hike. Effective from January 2018, the entire lineup of the German automaker, including the newly launched Tiguan and the Passat, will witness a hike of up to Rs 20,000 depending on the model and variant option. According to Volkswagen, this price hike is due to several external economic factors as well as fluctuations in the global commodity price and local input cost.

Apart from the price hike, Volkswagen is presently running the ‘Big Rush’ year-end scheme from December 15-17, 2017, on its bread and butter models: the Polo, Ameo and the Vento. In this three-day scheme, VW is offering straight 10 per cent off on select variants of the three cars along with ‘own today and pay in 2019’ offer and a coin on every purchase, among a few others.

If you’re immediately planning for a Volkswagen car, especially one among the Polo’s family, you can definitely save some money here. Further, there’s no clarity on the arrival of the next-generation models of the Polo and the Vento (now known as the Virtus) in the country anytime soon. So, there won’t be a dramatic change in these models next year or in the near future.

Pictured: Sixth-gen Volkswagen Polo

Pictured: Second-gen Volkswagen Vento a.k.a VW Virtus

