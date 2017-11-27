Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained

Volkswagen’s made-in-India Ameo offers a plenty quick gearbox with its 1.5 litre diesel engine. See what else is on offer and which variant of the German compact sedan you should you buy
The Ameo was born out of Volkswagen’s need for a compact sedan in India. With the rising popularity of the sub-4 metre compact sedans, Volkswagen had to introduce one too and it happened to be the Ameo. Launched soon after the Auto Expo in 2016, it has all the bells and whistles along with several segment-first features. It’s available in five variants which include Trendline, Comfortline, Comfortline Plus, Highline and Highline Plus. It is available in a commuter-friendly 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine along with a powerful 1.5-litre TDI, which can be had with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The prices range from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Volkswagen Ameo: Specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H)
3955 x 1682 x 1483
Wheelbase
2470 mm
Ground clearance
163 mm
Seating capacity
5
Boot Space
330-litres
Volkswagen Ameo: Engine Options
Engine
1.2 MPI, 3-cylinder Petrol
1.5, 4-cylinder Diesel
Engine Displacement
1198cc
1498cc
Transmission
5-speed manual
5-speed manual/7-speed DSG
Max Power
75PS@5400rpm
110PS@4000rpm
Max Torque
110Nm@3750rpm
250Nm@1500-3000rpm
Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
17 kmpl
22kmpl
Volkswagen Ameo Trendline
Blacked-out halogen headlamps
Door mirrors with integrated turn indicators
15-inch steel wheels
Steel spare wheel
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Front 12V outlet
Single folding rear seat backrest
Sunglass holder inside glovebox
Radio preparation
AC with dust and pollen filter
Speed-sensitive electronic power steering
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
Instrument cluster with tachometer, speedometer, odometer and trip meter
Front power windows
ABS and dual front airbags (Standard in all variants)
Front disc brakes
Height-adjustable head restraints
3-point front seat belts
In true German fashion, the Ameo comes loaded with safety features from the base model itself. Volkswagen has almost all the bases covered in the safety department. However, they don't provide rear power windows whereas the absence of the audio unit can be made up for by adding an aftermarket audio unit. You can go for this variant if buying the bare minimum doesn’t hurt your vanity as it's priced right with the diesel and petrol-powered versions being priced at Rs 6.51 lakh and 5.5 lakh, respectively. Related: Volkswagen Ameo Special Edition Spotted
Volkswagen Ameo Comfortline (Comfortline Plus)
Dual-beam headlamps
Fog lamps
Front and rear anti-pinch power windows
ESP and hill hold control
Cruise control
Windows operate with remote key
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Desert beige fabric and dual-tone interior theme (Comfortline Plus)
Cooled glovebox
Electrically-adjustable ORVM (outside rearview mirror)
Remote locking
Multi-function display
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking display
Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls
Mirrorlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity options
Voice Command and SMS viewer
Although the Comfortline variant is loaded with most features you’d expect from a sub-4 metre sedan, the company does charge a substantial amount for it. You have to dole out Rs 1.27 lakh extra for diesel and an easier-to-swallow Rs 84,000 for the petrol model. The additional money is a lot. However, the features list is also comprehensive. The Comfortline variant also offers the choice of the world renowned 7-speed DSG transmission, although at a premium of Rs 1.29 lakh over the manual diesel version. The DSG variant is the one to go for if you want to have all the fun that Volkswagen intends for Ameo drivers. Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review
Volkswagen Ameo Highline
Air dam detailing and chrome applique on door handles
15-inch alloy wheels
16-inch alloy wheels (Highline Plus)
Footwell lamps
Chrome interior package
Leather-wrapped steering and gearknob
Static cornering lights
Rear defogger
Electrically foldable ORVM (Highline Plus)
Auto dimming IRVM (internal rearview mirror)
Auto climate control
Reverse parking sensors and camera
Speed-sensing door locks (Highline Plus)
Front center armrest (Highline Plus)
Rear AC vent (Highline Plus)
Automatic rain-sensing wipers (Highline Plus)
4 speakers (Highline Plus)
Phonebook sync
USB, Aux-in, SD card input (Highline Plus)
The top-of-the-line Highline variant comes fully loaded with segment-first features which help the Ameo match some executive sedans as well. The Ameo Highline is loaded to the gills. The Ameo Highline powered by the diesel motor costs Rs 8.59 and the sedan powered by the petrol engine costs Rs 7.35 lakh. The price difference for jumping from the Comfortline variant to the Highline variant is about Rs 1.01 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 81,000 for the diesel. Those looking for some extra oomph can opt for the ‘Plus’ variant, which can be bought by paying extra Rs 10,000, as it gets larger 16-inch alloy wheels. The automatic transmission is available at a premium of Rs 1.30 lakh for the Highline variants and Rs 10,000 for the Highline Plus variant. These variants make a lot of sense for those who don’t want to purchase a C-segment sedan but want something more compact with all the features on tap. Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Should We Get It?
