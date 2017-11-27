Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained

Volkswagen’s made-in-India Ameo offers a plenty quick gearbox with its 1.5 litre diesel engine. See what else is on offer and which variant of the German compact sedan you should you buy

The Ameo was born out of Volkswagen’s need for a compact sedan in India. With the rising popularity of the sub-4 metre compact sedans, Volkswagen had to introduce one too and it happened to be the Ameo. Launched soon after the Auto Expo in 2016, it has all the bells and whistles along with several segment-first features. It’s available in five variants which include Trendline, Comfortline, Comfortline Plus, Highline and Highline Plus. It is available in a commuter-friendly 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine along with a powerful 1.5-litre TDI, which can be had with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The prices range from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).







Volkswagen Ameo: Specifications









Dimensions (L x W x H)





3955 x 1682 x 1483









Wheelbase





2470 mm









Ground clearance





163 mm









Seating capacity





5









Boot Space





330-litres













Volkswagen Ameo: Engine Options













Engine





1.2 MPI, 3-cylinder Petrol





1.5, 4-cylinder Diesel









Engine Displacement





1198cc





1498cc









Transmission





5-speed manual





5-speed manual/7-speed DSG









Max Power





75PS@5400rpm





110PS@4000rpm









Max Torque





110Nm@3750rpm





250Nm@1500-3000rpm









Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)





17 kmpl





22kmpl









Volkswagen Ameo Trendline





Blacked-out halogen headlamps







Door mirrors with integrated turn indicators







15-inch steel wheels







Steel spare wheel







Flat-bottom steering wheel







Front 12V outlet







Single folding rear seat backrest







Sunglass holder inside glovebox







Radio preparation







AC with dust and pollen filter







Speed-sensitive electronic power steering







Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel







Instrument cluster with tachometer, speedometer, odometer and trip meter







Front power windows







ABS and dual front airbags (Standard in all variants)







Front disc brakes







Height-adjustable head restraints







3-point front seat belts





In true German fashion, the Ameo comes loaded with safety features from the base model itself. Volkswagen has almost all the bases covered in the safety department. However, they don't provide rear power windows whereas the absence of the audio unit can be made up for by adding an aftermarket audio unit. You can go for this variant if buying the bare minimum doesn’t hurt your vanity as it's priced right with the diesel and petrol-powered versions being priced at Rs 6.51 lakh and 5.5 lakh, respectively. Related: Volkswagen Ameo Special Edition Spotted

Volkswagen Ameo Comfortline (Comfortline Plus)





Dual-beam headlamps







Fog lamps







Front and rear anti-pinch power windows







ESP and hill hold control







Cruise control







Windows operate with remote key







Height-adjustable driver's seat







Desert beige fabric and dual-tone interior theme (Comfortline Plus)







Cooled glovebox







Electrically-adjustable ORVM (outside rearview mirror)







Remote locking







Multi-function display







7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking display







Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls







Mirrorlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity options







Voice Command and SMS viewer





Although the Comfortline variant is loaded with most features you’d expect from a sub-4 metre sedan, the company does charge a substantial amount for it. You have to dole out Rs 1.27 lakh extra for diesel and an easier-to-swallow Rs 84,000 for the petrol model. The additional money is a lot. However, the features list is also comprehensive. The Comfortline variant also offers the choice of the world renowned 7-speed DSG transmission, although at a premium of Rs 1.29 lakh over the manual diesel version. The DSG variant is the one to go for if you want to have all the fun that Volkswagen intends for Ameo drivers. Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review

Volkswagen Ameo Highline





Air dam detailing and chrome applique on door handles







15-inch alloy wheels







16-inch alloy wheels (Highline Plus)







Footwell lamps







Chrome interior package







Leather-wrapped steering and gearknob







Static cornering lights







Rear defogger







Electrically foldable ORVM (Highline Plus)







Auto dimming IRVM (internal rearview mirror)







Auto climate control







Reverse parking sensors and camera







Speed-sensing door locks (Highline Plus)







Front center armrest (Highline Plus)







Rear AC vent (Highline Plus)







Automatic rain-sensing wipers (Highline Plus)







4 speakers (Highline Plus)







Phonebook sync







USB, Aux-in, SD card input (Highline Plus)





The top-of-the-line Highline variant comes fully loaded with segment-first features which help the Ameo match some executive sedans as well. The Ameo Highline is loaded to the gills. The Ameo Highline powered by the diesel motor costs Rs 8.59 and the sedan powered by the petrol engine costs Rs 7.35 lakh. The price difference for jumping from the Comfortline variant to the Highline variant is about Rs 1.01 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 81,000 for the diesel. Those looking for some extra oomph can opt for the ‘Plus’ variant, which can be bought by paying extra Rs 10,000, as it gets larger 16-inch alloy wheels. The automatic transmission is available at a premium of Rs 1.30 lakh for the Highline variants and Rs 10,000 for the Highline Plus variant. These variants make a lot of sense for those who don’t want to purchase a C-segment sedan but want something more compact with all the features on tap. Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Should We Get It?

Read More on : Volkswagen Ameo on road price