 Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained
By: || Updated: 27 Nov 2017 08:30 PM
Volkswagen Ameo: Variants Explained

Volkswagen’s made-in-India Ameo offers a plenty quick gearbox with its 1.5 litre diesel engine. See what else is on offer and which variant of the German compact sedan you should you buy





The Ameo was born out of Volkswagen’s need for a compact sedan in India. With the rising popularity of the sub-4 metre compact sedans, Volkswagen had to introduce one too and it happened to be the Ameo. Launched soon after the Auto Expo in 2016, it has all the bells and whistles along with several segment-first features. It’s available in five variants which include Trendline, Comfortline, Comfortline Plus, Highline and Highline Plus. It is available in a commuter-friendly 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine along with a powerful 1.5-litre TDI, which can be had with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The prices range from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).





 



Volkswagen Ameo: Specifications



 




























Dimensions (L x W x H)

                3955 x 1682 x 1483

Wheelbase

                             2470 mm

Ground clearance

                            163 mm

Seating capacity

                             5

Boot Space

                         330-litres






 



Volkswagen Ameo: Engine Options




 






































Engine

1.2 MPI, 3-cylinder Petrol

1.5, 4-cylinder Diesel

Engine Displacement

1198cc

1498cc

Transmission

5-speed manual

5-speed manual/7-speed DSG

Max Power

75PS@5400rpm

110PS@4000rpm

Max Torque

110Nm@3750rpm

250Nm@1500-3000rpm

Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)

17 kmpl

22kmpl



 



Volkswagen Ameo Trendline





  • Blacked-out halogen headlamps




  • Door mirrors with integrated turn indicators  




  • 15-inch steel wheels




  • Steel spare wheel




  • Flat-bottom steering wheel




  • Front 12V outlet




  • Single folding rear seat backrest




  • Sunglass holder inside glovebox  




  • Radio preparation




  • AC with dust and pollen filter




  • Speed-sensitive electronic power steering  




  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel




  • Instrument cluster with tachometer, speedometer, odometer and trip meter




  • Front power windows




  • ABS and dual front airbags (Standard in all variants)  




  • Front disc brakes




  • Height-adjustable head restraints




  • 3-point front seat belts





 



In true German fashion, the Ameo comes loaded with safety features from the base model itself. Volkswagen has almost all the bases covered in the safety department. However, they don't provide rear power windows whereas the absence of the audio unit can be made up for by adding an aftermarket audio unit. You can go for this variant if buying the bare minimum doesn’t hurt your vanity as it's priced right with the diesel and petrol-powered versions being priced at Rs 6.51 lakh and 5.5 lakh, respectively. Related: Volkswagen Ameo Special Edition Spotted



 



Volkswagen Ameo Comfortline (Comfortline Plus)





  • Dual-beam headlamps




  • Fog lamps




  • Front and rear anti-pinch power windows




  • ESP and hill hold control




  • Cruise control




  • Windows operate with remote key




  • Height-adjustable driver's seat




  • Desert beige fabric and dual-tone interior theme (Comfortline Plus)




  • Cooled glovebox




  • Electrically-adjustable ORVM (outside rearview mirror)




  • Remote locking




  • Multi-function display




  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking display




  • Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls




  • Mirrorlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity options




  • Voice Command and SMS viewer





 



Although the Comfortline variant is loaded with most features you’d expect from a sub-4 metre sedan, the company does charge a substantial amount for it. You have to dole out Rs 1.27 lakh extra for diesel and an easier-to-swallow Rs 84,000 for the petrol model. The additional money is a lot. However, the features list is also comprehensive. The Comfortline variant also offers the choice of the world renowned 7-speed DSG transmission, although at a premium of Rs 1.29 lakh over the manual diesel version. The DSG variant is the one to go for if you want to have all the fun that Volkswagen intends for Ameo drivers. Also Read: Volkswagen Passat: First Drive Review





Volkswagen Ameo Highline



 





  • Air dam detailing and chrome applique on door handles  




  • 15-inch alloy wheels




  • 16-inch alloy wheels (Highline Plus)




  • Footwell lamps




  • Chrome interior package




  • Leather-wrapped steering and gearknob




  • Static cornering lights




  • Rear defogger




  • Electrically foldable ORVM (Highline Plus)




  • Auto dimming IRVM (internal rearview mirror)




  • Auto climate control




  • Reverse parking sensors and camera




  • Speed-sensing door locks (Highline Plus)




  • Front center armrest (Highline Plus)




  • Rear AC vent (Highline Plus)  




  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers (Highline Plus)




  • 4 speakers (Highline Plus)




  • Phonebook sync




  • USB, Aux-in, SD card input (Highline Plus)





 



The top-of-the-line Highline variant comes fully loaded with segment-first features which help the Ameo match some executive sedans as well. The Ameo Highline is loaded to the gills. The Ameo Highline powered by the diesel motor costs Rs 8.59 and the sedan powered by the petrol engine costs Rs 7.35 lakh. The price difference for jumping from the Comfortline variant to the Highline variant is about Rs 1.01 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 81,000 for the diesel. Those looking for some extra oomph can opt for the ‘Plus’ variant, which can be bought by paying extra Rs 10,000, as it gets larger 16-inch alloy wheels. The automatic transmission is available at a premium of Rs 1.30 lakh for the Highline variants and Rs 10,000 for the Highline Plus variant. These variants make a lot of sense for those who don’t want to purchase a C-segment sedan but want something more compact with all the features on tap. Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace: Should We Get It?


Read More on : Volkswagen Ameo on road price


