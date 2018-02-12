Vitara Brezza Vs Ford EcoSport Vs Mahindra TUV 300

#first2expo- With the biggest media crew on the ground, CarDekho brings to you the most extensive coverage of Auto Expo 2016.

Maruti Vitara Brezza has made its debut at the 2016 Auto Expo and we are going to juxtapose it against the other two sub 4-meter SUVs. Yes, you have guessed it right, the Ford EcoSport and the TUV 300. Both of these existing cars have done good so far. While EcoSport is praised for its solid build, chassis and dynamics, TUV 300 is enjoying being the freshest member of this lot. Let’s see where Vitara Brezza has an edge over these two, when push comes to shove. We have compared the aforementioned contenders based on parameters defined by their aesthetics and feature specifications.

The Looks

Now, EcoSport looks good by every standard, it has that SUV’s tall boy stance and high set character lines. The thoughtful design and intimidating stance has made it a people’s favourite, while Mahindra has come in with its offering, which features rugged styling that incorporates cue inputs deferred by Pininfarina boffins. If the tank-like styling is your cup of tea, then this Italian-Indian collaboration is the piece for you.

Now let’s pay a visit to the new boy on the block, the Maruti Vitara Brezza. Take one look at the car and you know get the sense of a relatively much more premium car. The floating roof with contrasting color scheme, short overhangs, projector headlamps, rising belt-line and other styling cues definitely makes the car stand out from the lot.

Power & Features

TUV 300 produces 82 bhp of power, while the updated EcoSport is rated at 99 bhp. There is no denying that Ford has done a great job with EcoSport and has set a benchmark. On the other hand, Vitara Brezza is expected to get the same 1.3-litre DDiS motor that generates about 89 bhp of power. But, provided that Maruti is concentrating on making its vehicles lighter, the same might just be true for Brezza. Lighter the car, nimble the performance.

