Updated Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 And GLA 45 Launching On November 7

Both cars will feature the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 4MATIC four-wheel drive system

In 2017 alone, a total of 13 cars have been added by Mercedes-Benz to its Indian portfolio. When bifurcated further, 5 out of those have an AMG logo on their nameplates. Both those numbers will go up by 2 when, on November 7, 2017, Mercedes launches the refreshed versions of the AMG-tuned CLA 45 and the GLA 45. While both cars have different outfits, they share a lot underneath those pretty exteriors.

Let’s start with the engine. Both cars are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill that pumps out 381PS of power and 475Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the wheels via Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system. Since the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is more aerodynamic and weighs slightly less than the GLA 45, the sedan completes the 0-100kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds - 0.1 seconds quicker.

As far as visual tweaks are concerned, both these cars will try and grab your attention with outlandish garnishing. Both will be offered in a glossy black paint job with yellow strips running on the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, ORVMs and the outer rim of the 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The duo will also get decals on the lower half of the doors, rear diffuser and a quad-exhaust configuration. The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 goes a yard further with a roof-mounted spoiler which also has the same black-and-yellow paintwork.

Inside the cabin, it’ll be business as usual with an all-black upholstery with yellow strips to match the exterior profile. In other body colour options, the interior is likely to get the black-and-red dual-tone theme. Feature list will be just as extensive as before, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, LED DRLs, projector headlamps and LED taillights.

Prices for the outgoing models of these cars are Rs 75.20 lakh and Rs 77.85 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi) for the CLA 45 and GLA 45 respectively. With the refreshed versions, expect Mercedes to slap on slightly hiked price tags.

