Upcoming Sedans In India In 2018- Toyota Yaris, Honda Civic & More

From affordable to electric and luxury sedans, the year 2018 promises to bring us some exciting three-box machines

Earlier, we brought you a list of upcoming hatchbacks in India. If hatchbacks aren’t your choice of wheels, then check out the list of sedans that are heading our way in 2018. The list consists of facelifts, next-generation models and all-new offerings. Without further ado, let’s take a look at them.

Facelifts

Ford Aspire

Expected launch: Mid 2018

Expected prices: Rs 5.67 lakh to Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Ford’s Figo-based sub-compact, the Aspire, is due for an update this year. The facelift models of the Ford Figo and the Aspire were spotted earlier indicating that the launch is imminent. The sub-4 metre car is expected to bear subtle changes like the ones seen in the Freestyle, which include updated front grille and headlamps, redesigned bumpers and a new set of alloy wheels. Another addition to Ford’s compact sedan could be the introduction of the 6.5-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment unit that also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Aspire facelift is likely to get the new Freestyle sourced 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series engine that puts out 96PS of power and 120Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is likely to remain unchanged. Related: India-Bound Ford Figo Facelift Revealed

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Expected launch: Second half of 2018

Expected prices: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

(In pictures Suzuki Alivio)

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also set to receive a makeover this year. The refreshed model won’t feature too many radical design changes. However, noticeable ones could be a new front bumper and front grille, redesigned rear bumper, restyled 16-inch alloy wheels and LED inserts in the tail lamps. The updated Ciaz’s cabin is expected remain largely similar to the outgoing model. We wish Maruti Suzuki adds an electric sunroof to the package as both the Honda City and Hyundai Verna also get it. The mid-size sedan is likely to see a change of heart with Maruti Suzuki, reportedly, planning to offer a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine on the sedan. The engines are expected to be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki might offer an automatic transmission with the petrol motor.

Next-generation models

Honda Amaze

Expected launch: Mid 2018

Expected prices: Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Honda showcased the new-generation Amaze at the 2018 Auto Expo. It is based on a new platform and sports a design that is inspired by the tenth-generation Accord. As a result, the new Amaze appears a lot more aggressive and chiselled than its predecessor. The interiors are also new and the cabin appears roomier than before. As far as the engines are concerned, the new Amaze will retain the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, for the first time, Honda will offer a CVT automatic transmission with the diesel engine in the new Amaze. Honda is likely to launch it in the coming few months. Related: First Look: New Honda Amaze

Honda Civic

Expected launch: Late 2018

Expected prices: Rs 16.02 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

After discontinuing the Civic back in 2013, Honda is reintroducing the Civic nameplate in India. The Civic that is coming to India is the tenth generation model and has been on sale in international markets since 2016. Expected Honda to launch it by the end of 2018. In India, the Civic is expected to be powered by either a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbocharged i-VTEC petrol engine. For the first time, Honda will also launch the Civic with a diesel engine. It will be the 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine that is already being manufactured for international markets at Honda’s Tapakura facility. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Honda Civic First Look

Audi A8

Expected Price: Rs 1.20 crore onwards (ex-showroom Delhi)

The new-gen Audi A8, which made its debut in a Marvel movie, will be marking its entry into India this year. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has adorned its new limousine with ‘Level-3’ autonomous driving technology – the first production Audi to get it. With this piece of technology, the A8 is capable of driving itself on highways up to a speed of 60kmph. The ‘relaxation seats’ come with a footrest that massages your feet on the go! The limousine gets a mild-hybrid system, a 48V belt alternator starter (BAS) and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah. This system works in tandem with a 3.0-litre, V6 TDI diesel engine generating 286PS of power.

All-new models

Toyota Yaris

Expected launch: April 2018

Expected prices: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Toyota is finally launching the Yaris sedan in India. Toyota dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for the Yaris for Rs 50,000. Mechanically, the Yaris will be powered by a 1.5-litre, dual VVT-i petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed CVT automatic. The Yaris will be equipped with a host segment-first features such as seven airbags, electrically adjustable front seats, roof-mounted rear AC vents and front parking sensors, among others. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris First Look

Tata Tigor JTP

Expected launch: Second half of 2018

Expected price: Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata Motors is all set to a launch the performance edition of its compact sedan, the Tigor, by the end of this year. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the Tigor JTP, as the name suggests is a result of the Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) alliance and is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 110PS of power and 150Nm of torque. For sporty dynamics, the Tigor JTP will also feature revised springs and dampers along with performance-oriented tyres. Related: Tata Tigor JTP Set To Be The Most Powerful Petrol Sub-Compact Sedan In India

