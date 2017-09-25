Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars In India

The German giant Mercedes-Benz has revealed its plans for 2018. These are some cars from the lineup we expect to come to the Indian market

Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift

Mercedes-Benz will give a mid-life update to the C-Class next year, and given the manufacturer’s quick turnaround time in bringing its important products to India, we can expect the C-Class facelift to come to our shores in 2018. The current generation C-Class has been on sale since 2015 and has been one of the best-selling sedans for the manufacturer. In the last two years, competitors Audi and BMW have updated their C-Class rivals and Jaguar entered the segment with the XE. The update will allow the C-Class to remain fresh in the market for another couple of years before Mercedes-Benz gives it a complete overhaul.

The C-Class facelift is expected to get a few cosmetic updates, including a redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a tweaked headlamp layout. Mercedes-Benz also introduced its new 2.0-litre diesel engine in the E-Class LWB for India, and the carmaker might take this opportunity to plonk the new motor under the C-Class’ hood as well, given that the diesel engine is BS-VI ready.

Prices for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class start from Rs 38.55 lakh and go up to Rs 60.87 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi). The C-Class is available in India with a 2.0-litre, 184 PS petrol and 2.2-litre, 170PS diesel engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes Benz A-Class sedan and A-Class sedan LWB

Mercedes-Benz launched the A-Class hatchback in India back in 2013 and gave it a facelift in 2015. Now that Mercedes-Benz has revealed its plan to launch the A-class sedan (based on Concept A sedan) and its long-wheelbase version in 2018, it will be interesting to see if any of the two are launched in India.

The current diesel Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback starts from Rs 29.89 lakh, about Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the Audi A3 diesel, which starts at Rs 31.86 lakh (both prices ex showroom Delhi). So, Mercedes-Benz has enough room to get a booted version of the A-Class and still remain in the hunt on the price sheet against the Audi. But can Mercedes-Benz afford to do that? Let’s find out.









Cars





Price (entry-level) (ex-showroom)









Mercedes-Benz A-Class (current)





Rs 28.88 lakh









Mercedes-Benz CLA





Rs 33.83 lakh









Mercedes-Benz C-Class





Rs 38.55 lakh









On the price front, if the A-Class sedan (or its LWB version) comes to India, there are less chances of it overlapping the prices of its bigger C-Class sibling. However, they will certainly overlap the prices of the CLA, or might just go beyond. That’s why bringing in the A-Class LWB will make more sense for Mercedes-Benz as the CLA will continue to remain the car of choice for those who like to be in the driving seat. The A-Class LWB, on the other hand, could be an option for those who would either want a luxury family saloon or be chauffeur-driven.

Mercedes Benz G-Class Facelift

The G-class is also part of the lineup that will receive a facelift in 2018. The G-63 AMG is the only car in G- class to be offered in India. The SUV is expected to get major cosmetic tweaks and is expected to be wider by 100mm compared to current version. The G63 AMG and G65 AMG facelift may feature a Panamericana grille as seen on the AMG GT-R.

Prices for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class starts from Rs 2.08 crore and go up to Rs 2.38 crore (both prices ex showroom Delhi). The G-Class is available in India with a 5.5-litre 572PS V8 petrol engine only, which is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes Benz S-Class facelift

The S-Class is the flagship sedan offered by Mercedes-Benz. And now, it is all set to get a facelift in 2018. The new car looks similar to its predecessor, but features some minor tweaks on the outside. Upfront, it gets a new wider grill with large air intakes in the bumper. The headlights get the new multibeam LED lamps with ultra range high beam, road surface scan and curve-tilting function. Apart from this, the rear also gets an update with re-profiled tail lamps. It will be the first facelift of the car after its launch in 2014. Expect Mercedes-Benz to launch it in India soon.

Prices for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class start from Rs 1.13 crore and goes up to Rs 2.31 crore (both prices ex showroom Delhi). The S-Class is available in India with a 3.0-litre 333PS V6 petrol and a 3.0-litre 258PS V6 diesel engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

By: Saransh Goyal