Upcoming Jawa Models Likely To Be Powered By Mahindra Mojo’s 300cc Engine







Classic Legends, the premium motorcycle division of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), is currently producing new classic motorcycles under Jawa and BSA brands, which were acquired by M&M a few months back. The new Jawa models are expected to share the Mojo’s 300cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, with revisions in displacement, power and torque figures, of course.



Sources indicate that the present-day Mahindra Mojo’s engine is scalable and can be tuned as per the model profiling of upcoming Jawa classic motorcycles. The Jawa bikes are expected to hit the market in the latter half of the ongoing year or at the start of 2019.







According to the sources, the brand’s official said that the engines are not developed every year; rather they are made in such a manner that they can be scaled and tuned to equip their upcoming bikes, since developing a new engine costs plenty. Also, the 300cc power unit installed on the Mahindra Mojo remains unutilized. The Mojo saw quite a demand at the time of its launch in 2015 and a new variant UT 300 launched recently, but sales have dried up with time. Making the most of the opportunity on offer, Mahindra Two-Wheelers has planned to equip its upcoming models under Jawa brand with this Mojo’s 300cc engine. This would not only save resources like time and money but help them work around the pricing of the models for the Indian buyers.



Currently, the mid-capacity, retro-styled bike segment is being dominated by Royal Enfield and it won’t be easy for Mahindra to outclass them. However, the increasing popularity and demand for classic motorcycles would surely play in favor of the brand.