Upcoming Cars Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

Honda and Mahindra are expected to launch three cars each by the end of this fiscal year

The Auto Expo, which takes place every two years, has provided a platform for automobile manufacturers around the world to showcase their current lineup, upcoming models, concepts and design studies. The 14th edition of India’s largest automotive event was no different. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Mahindra, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, among others, made good use of this year’s event by showcasing upcoming and refreshed models such as the Swift, Elite i20, the H5X, Amaze, the G4 Rexton and more. They also showcased their vision for the future of mobility as well. Here, we take a look at the list of cars that you could get your hands on by the end of the year.

Honda Amaze

Expected Launch: April 2018

Honda debuted the second-generation Amaze in its production form at the Auto Expo 2018. Based on a new platform, the sub-4 metre sedan looks a lot sharper and aggressive than the model it replaces. It’s exterior design draws inspiration from the tenth-gen Accord while the interior has been updated to make the sedan feel more upmarket. When launched, the Amaze will be available with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines seen in its predecessor. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, this time around, Honda says it will also introduce a CVT automatic transmission with the diesel motor. This should help it compete with the Dzire, which gets the option of an AMT with both the petrol and diesel engines, in the country.

Honda Civic

Expected launch: Late-2018

After five long years, Honda is all set to reintroduce the Civic nameplate in the country. Expected to go on sale in late-2018, the Civic will enter the D-segment with a coupe-like roofline instead of a traditional sedan silhouette. The tenth-gen model, which has been on sale in international markets since 2016, will be powered by either a 1.8-litre, naturally-aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine or a 1.5-litre, turbocharged i-VTEC petrol motor. To make it more attractive, Honda will also introduce its new 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel motor with the new Civic. This engine is currently being built for export markets at Honda’s Tapakura facility in Jaipur.

Honda CR-V

Expected Launch: Late-2018

It’s no secret that the CR-V has been struggling in the country. To turn the tables around, Honda has decided to introduce the new fifth-gen SUV with seven seats in India by the end of this year. Based on a new platform, the CR-V gets revamped styling and looks a lot better than the outgoing model. Like the Civic, the CR-V will also get the option of a diesel engine this time. The 1.6-litre i-DTEC motor generates 160PS and 350Nm. If you are looking for a petrol SUV, however, Honda will continue to offer the CR-V with the 2.4-litre i-VTEC motor.

Tiago & Tigor JTP

Expected Launch: Late-2018

Tata Motors is set to introduce hotter versions of the Tiago and the Tigor by the end of this year to fulfill the demands of performance-hungry car buyers. Called the Tiago and Tigor JTP, these models are based on regular cars that have received various performance upgrades. They are powered by the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is seen on the Nexon. This unit puts out 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque under the bonnet of the sub-4 metre SUV. To give it sporty handling characteristics, the Tiago and Tigor JTP will feature revised springs and dampers along with performance-oriented tyres.

Mahindra eKUV 100

Expected launch: Late-2018

Mahindra currently has two EVs in its product lineup and the UV manufacturer has confirmed that it will soon add a third one - the eKUV100 which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The design looks similar to the KUV100. However, it gets a redesigned front bumper and ‘EV’ badging at the rear. Powertrain details of the eKUV100 are still unknown. All we know so far is that it has a range of 140km and a battery which can be juiced up to 80 per cent in less than 60 minutes. Mahindra has said it will launch the eKUV100 by the end of this year.

Mahindra e2o NXT

Expected launch: Mid-2018

Mahindra launched the e2o Plus back in 2016. Now, it is all set to the give all-electric hatchback a well-deserved facelift. Christened the e2o NXT, the new model looks way more premium than its predecessor and gets some mechanical changes as well. It is now powered by a more powerful motor which produces 40PS/91Nm and has a single-charge range of 140km, which is 30km more than before.

BMW X3

Expected launch: 2018

In order to make the X3 a worthy competitor in its segment, the Bavarian manufacturer is all set to replace its ageing mid-size SUV with a next-generation model later this year. Based on the CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform, the new X3 is about 55kg lighter than before and gets a whole new design which looks similar to its younger sibling the X1. Under the bonnet, the new X3 gets 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines which produce 190PS/400Nm and 257PS/620Nm, respectively. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Toyota Yaris

Expected launch: May 2018

Toyota is all set to launch a sedan to compete with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the country. The Yaris sedan, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh and will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. It will get safety features such as 7 airbags and ABS as standard across the range.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

Expected launch: Mid-2018

Mercedes-Benz will launch the jacked up version of the E-Class estate to take on the Volvo’s V90 Cross Country in India soon. Expect the E-Class All Terrain to offer all the comforts of an estate while being a go-anywhere vehicle. The E-Class All Terrain is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which generates 194PS of power and 400Nm of torque, which is 41PS/80Nm less than its competitor. Power is sent to all four wheels by a 9-speed automatic transmission. The E-Class All Terrain is expected to launch in the middle of 2018.

Mahindra G4 Rexton

Expected launch: Mid-2018

Mahindra is gearing up to launch a new SUV in India based on the G4 Rexton sold by Ssangyong in the international market. It will be a full-size SUV that will sit above the XUV500 in Mahindra’s lineup. Expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 181PS of power and 420Nm of torque, the rebadged Ssangyong will go against big SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X.

Tata Nexon AMT

Expected launch: April 2018

The Nexon was launched in September 2017. However, it was only available with a manual gearbox. Now, to make it even more popular than it already is, Tata will to equip the Nexon with an AMT gearbox and launch it in the coming months. The AMT gearbox will be a 6-speed unit and offered with just the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

