Upcoming Car & SUV Launches In India In April 2018 – Ford Freestyle, BMW X3 & More

While BMW and Ford have confirmed their model launches, we expect two more new cars to launch in April 2018.

As we step into the first month of the financial year 2018-19, carmakers in India look to present us with some new cars. Ford and BMW have confirmed the launch of Freestyle and new X3 respectively, while other probable launches include the Mahindra XUV500 facelift and Bentley Continental GT. Let’s dive into the details of each upcoming car.

Confirmed launches

New BMW X3

Expected price: Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh (approx. ex-showroom, Delhi)

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the new-generation BMW X3 will be launched on April 19, 2018. The compact SUV looks beefier this time around thanks to the pronounced kidney grille and larger double-barrel projector headlamps. The new CLAR (cluster architecture) platform has helped the BMW X3 shed 55kg. Inside, the dash resembles the 5 Series and it gets features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with gesture control, three-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. We expect BMW to offer only the 2.0-litre diesel engine initially. The new-generation X3 will be reviving its rivalry with the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC in India.

Ford Freestyle

Expected price: Rs 6.0 lakh – Rs 8.0 lakh (approx. ex-showroom, Delhi)

Ford will soon be trying its hands in the cross-hatch segment with the Freestyle. Based on the upcoming Figo facelift, the Ford Freestyle will get plastic cladding on its sides, raised ride height (16mm more than the Figo) and a new petrol engine - the 1.2-litre Ti-VCT Dragon series.

Producing 96PS of max power and 120Nm of peak torque, the petrol mill is more fuel efficient than the outgoing unit, returning a mileage of 19kmpl, as compared to the 18.16 kmpl of the previous engine on the pre-facelift Figo. Powering the diesel variants is the 1.5-litre engine pumping out 100PS and 215Nm along with an impressive 24.4kmpl of fuel economy. Both the engines are mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission and automatic won’t be on offer initially.

Bookings for the Freestyle will start from April 7, 2018, followed by the launch later in the month. It also gets the latest 6.5-inch SYNC 3.0 infotainment unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will be rivalling the Toyota Etios Cross, Fiat Avventura, and Volkswagen Cross Polo.

Likely launches

Mahindra XUV 500 facelift

Expected price: Rs 12.70 lakh – Rs 19.0 lakh (approx. ex-showroom, Delhi)

(In Pictures: Current Mahindra XUV 500)

Mahindra is looking to introduce the facelift model of its XUV 500 SUV in India. The updated model has been spied testing and recently its interiors were snapped too, revealing the new upholstery and dashboard trim. Since its inception the XUV has continuously evolved into a more mature and dependable SUV from an overly designed and unpredictable one. Don’t expect the facelift to be significantly different from the outgoing model as far as the exterior design is concerned, though. It will, however, sport new bumpers, revised headlamp and tail lamp clusters with LEDs and new alloys. A new top-spec W11 variant will be also added to the XUV facelift.

Mechanicals are expected to remain the same except for the uprated power and torque figures of 170PS and 360Nm respectively. It is expected to cost Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 more over the current prices of each variant. The XUV will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Tata Hexa in the seven-seater space.

Bentley Continental GT

Expected price: Rs 5 crore (approx. ex-showroom, Delhi)

Entering the list of upcoming cars in April 2018, the Bentley Continental GT is expected to be introduced this month after March’s expected launch was delayed. Inspired by the lightweight EXP 10 Speed 6 concept design, the Continental GT is expected to carry forward the legacy of its predecessor.

Under the hood, it will pack a 6-litre W12 petrol engine developing a maximum power of 635PS along with an earth-shattering torque of 900Nm. This powerhouse will be mated to an 8-speed DSG transmission. Lighter construction has helped the Continental GT shed 80kg and thus sprint faster. It does the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 333kmph.

When launched, the Bentley Continental GT will lock horns with the Aston Martin DB11 and the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

