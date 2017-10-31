Upcoming Car Launches In India In November

Among others, the Renault Captur and the Ford EcoSport facelift are the most awaited launches next month

With the festive season nearing its end, most manufacturer’s have now begun strategizing next year’s car launches. However, two carmakers seem to be busy at work in the month of November by lining up two products that both believe will create a storm in their respective segments. Next month promises to be exciting with Renault and Ford all set to launch the Captur compact SUV and the updated version of their sub-4 metre SUV, the EcoSport, respectively. Even Mercedes-Benz isn’t keeping still and plans to launch a couple of new models in the Indian market this month. Keep reading to know more about the list of cars being launched in the penultimate month of 2017.

Renault Captur



Launch date – November 6, 2017



Expected price – Rs 12 lakh – 14.5 lakh



After repeated delays, the Renault will finally launch the Captur on November 6, 2017. The premium compact SUV is based on the same B0 platform of the Duster and shares the same set of engines – a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel (110PS version) units. For now, the Renault Captur will not be available with an automatic transmission. Nonetheless, Renault will offer a top-of-the-line variant called the Captur Platine, which will be exclusive to India. This variant gets features such as full-LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, four airbags and leatherette upholstery.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45



Launch date - November 7, 2017



Expected price – Rs 76 lakh



Adding a dose of performance, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the CLA 45 AMG on November 7, 2017. It’s more of a mid-cycle refresh rather than a complete facelift. To satisfy your visual buds, it will feature a glossy black paint with yellow highlights on the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, ORVMs and outer-rim of the 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine, it develops 381PS of power and a torque of 475Nm. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the sedan sprints from 0-100kmph in a mere 4.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45



Launch date - November 7, 2017



Expected price – Rs 79 lakh



Both the CLA 45 AMG and the GLA 45 AMG will be launched simultaneously on November 7. On the outside, it too gets the yellow highlights and glossy black paint scheme as the sportier CLA 45 AMG. The roof-mounted spoiler gets a dual yellow-black finish as well. Under the bonnet, it shares the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine and transmission options with the CLA 45 AMG. On the performance front, it takes a second more – 4.3 seconds - to complete the naught to 100kmph acceleration.

Ford EcoSport Facelift



Launch date – November 9, 2017



Expected price – Rs 7.30 lakh – Rs 11.50 lakh



The next key launch this month is of the Ford EcoSport facelift that is likely to take place on November 9, 2017. The compact SUV gets a more recognisable face with projector headlamps that incorporate LED DRLs and chunkier fog lamps. Its cabin too feels premium and gets an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. It continues to feature the same 1.5-litre diesel engine from the present model. However, there’s a new 1.5-litre Dragon series petrol motor on offer which generates 123PS of max power and a peak torque of 150Nm. You get to choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission option. Ford is likely to give the Ecoboost turbocharged engine a miss this time around.

Maruti Celerio X



Expected launch – November 2017



Expected price – Rs 4.50 lakh – Rs 5.80 lakh



Earlier this month, we got our hands on a leaked brochure of the upcoming Maruti Celerio X, a cross-hatch version based on the regular Celerio. As the updated Celerio was launched in October, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the rugged version of the hatchback next month. It gets black plastic cladding all around the exterior, which bestows it a tough and robust character to the Celerio. Beefing up the hatchback are the blacked-out exterior door handles, outside rearview mirrors and alloy wheels. Its engine and features are expected to remain the same as that of the standard Celerio. It will be offered in four variants - VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi (O) with a single petrol engine. An AMT option would also be on offer.

Lexus NX300h SUV



Expected launch - November 17, 2017



Expected price – Rs 75 lakh –Rs 80 lakh



Gradually spreading its feet in the Indian market, the luxury arm of Toyota, Lexus, is set to introduce its smallest product – the Lexus NX300h – in the country. Powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine linked to a hybrid motor, it generates a max power of 199PS. While bookings are underway with the advance payment pegged at Rs 5 lakh, the SUV will cost anywhere between Rs 75-80 lakh as it will be imported in India, like the other Lexus models.