UM Motorcycles Launches Thor Renegade Electric Cruiser At Rs 4.9 Lakh (ex-Delhi)



This new UM will be the first electric cruiser motorcycle to go on sale in India







After making a big splash at EICMA, UM’s electric cruiser has now been launched at Rs 4.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Renegade Thor will initially come as completely built units (CBU) from their plant in Tuscany. UM plans to completely manufacture the Renegade Thor here in the future. It means that India will be the production hub for this electric cruiser and it will be exported around the world from here.







The electric cruiser from UM is powered by a new motor that makes 30kW (40PS) at 8000rpm and 70Nm of torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox, a first for electric-powered motorcycles. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via belt drive. The large lithium-ion batteries controllers get liquid cooling for better heat management. UM claims a top speed of 180kmph and a range of 270 kilometres for the bike. The batteries get fast charge tech wherein they can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Three batteries will be available as options: 27kWh (range upto 270km), 15kWh (range upto 149km) and 7.5kWh (range upto 81km). As a value add-on, UM will offers free charging to its customers for two years.



Suspension components include 41mm front telescopic forks and dual adjustable rear dampers. The front wheel is a 17-inch alloy unit with tyre size 120/80R-17, and there’s a 15-inch rear wheel with 150/90R15 tyres. Braking is via a 280mm Brembo disc up front and a 240mm rear disc.







The UM Thor Renegade electric features familiar attention-grabbing styling cues with plenty of chrome and a metallic finish on the electric motor. The seating position is also the typical feet-forward riding position with a wide seat and wide handlebars to make for comfortable cruising. Features include a TFT screen with bluetooth connectivity. There will be a host of customisation options available for customers at the dealership itself. The second stage of customisation will include 3D printed parts that the customer can design and buy at the dealership itself. This is currently being worked on.



Bookings for the bike starts in April 2018. The first 50 Thor customers will be flown down to Tuscany for a tour of UM’s electric factory there.