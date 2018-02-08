UM Motorcycle Launch Duty S and Duty Ace At Auto Expo 2018



UM claims the motorcycles, which have a price tag starting at Rs 1.01 lakh, can be used both on and off the road







Apart from showcasing the world’s first geared electric cruiser called the Thor, UM Motorcycle also launched two new bikes called the Duty S and the Duty Ace. Prices for both motorcycles start from Rs 1.01 lakh.



The Duty S and the Duty Ace are powered by a 223cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine which puts out 17PS of power at 8000rpm and 17Nm of torque at 5000rpm. With a ground clearance of 180mm and a kerb weight of 142kg and 140kg, the manufacturer says the Duty S and Duty Ace are capable both on and off the road.



At the price point that both bikes are offered with, it’s quite natural that the bikes don’t come with technically superior suspension and braking components. At front, you get a telescopic fork and 120/80 section tyres mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels. The setup at the rear includes a conventional shock absorber and 130mm drum brakes. The rear tyre is 15-inch in size and come shod with 130/90mm tyres. The bikes have a 10-litre fuel tank and the manufacturer claims the engine can return 41kmpl.



The UM Duty S and Duty Ace compete against the Bajaj Avenger range and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 in the Indian two-wheeler market.