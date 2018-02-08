Twenty Two Motors Launches Flow Electric Scooter At Rs 74,740 (ex-Delhi)



The Flow electric scooter gets a host of segment-first features and has a range of up to 80km!







Twenty Two Motors has launched its first electric scooter, the Flow, at a price of Rs 74,740 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The retro-modern design of this scooter is one of its key appeals, apart from all the wizardry going on underneath. It boasts a lot of new features including smartphone compatibility and an all-digital display for the instrumentation.



The Flow remains linked to the company via a cloud-based system. This enables live tracing of the scooter in case of a theft. Also, this allows users to remotely kill the motor of the scooter if they realise it is being ridden by someone else via a mobile application. The scooter also gets ride modes which allow the user to opt between high performance and range depending on his requirement.



Powering the Flow is a DC motor which delivers peak power of 2.8PS, making it one of the most powerful electric scooters in India. The electric juices for the DC motor comes via a lithium-ion battery which boasts fast charging capabilities. It can fully recharged in 2 hours while a 10 minute charge can give a range of up to 20km. The claimed full charge range of the scooter is 80km and the top speed is rated at 60kmph. Moreover, the Flow features KERS (kinetic energy recovery system), a tech employed in Formula1 cars which can enhance battery life by up to six per cent.



The Flow also gets LED headlights, taillight and turn indicators to save power. Also, you get cruise control and a reverse mode, but we doubt it would be of much help in the city. What helps it in the city is its 85 kg weight, which makes it ideal for new users. It also gets a hydraulic disc brake at the front, telescopic front forks and high-tensile steel alloy wheels for a well-balanced ride.



We will be riding this scooter soon and will have a detailed review out, so stay tuned.