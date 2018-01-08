TVS Victor Gets 2 New Matte Colours



The TVS Victor Premium Edition gets two new matte finish paint options along with some additional features







TVS Motor Company has introduced two new paint schemes for the Victor Premium Edition. The two new colours are matte blue (with white) and matte silver (with red). Furthermore, the colour combinations are complemented by additional features such as chrome detailing on the visor and a dual-tone beige seat.



The Premium Edition has been on sale since September 2017 and the new colour schemes are aimed at heightening the premium quotient of the popular TVS commuter. Styling being the only differentiating factor, the TVS Victor Premium Edition continues to share its 3-valve, air-cooled, 109.7cc engine with the standard version. The power figure stands at 9.5PS @ 7500rpm, while peak torque is rated at 9.4Nm @ 6000rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 4-speed gearbox.







The TVS Victor Premium Edition comes with a 250mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake. Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. The TVS Victor Premium Edition with the two new paint option is available for Rs 55,890 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is a premium of just Rs 180 over the Premium Edition with the black paint option. Being a premium commuter offering, the TVS Victor competes against the Honda Livo and the Hero Passion Pro.