TVS Unveils Zeppelin Concept At Auto Expo 2018



If launched, the 220cc cruiser will be a TVS-first and will compete against the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220







The TVS Zeppelin comes as a surprise unveiling from TVS. The bad-boy design is perfected with a raw and minimalistic look, without compromising on the overall masculine presence. The front face, with a vertically laid out rectangular LED headlamp, seems to be inspired by the Ducati Diavel. A compact single pod sits on top of the headlamp. And while the concept features an almost flat handlebar to give it a sporty stance, the production trim might get higher raised units. The two-tone body with silver accents adds finesse to an otherwise aggressive design.



The Zeppelin is powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The concept also features an Integrated Starter Generator system (patented by TVS) and an e-boost function allied to a 1200W motor with a 48V Li-Ion battery for added performance. You can term it as a mild hybrid cruiser.







Bolted on to a single downtube chassis, the Zepplin gets 41mm USD forks finished in gold at the front while the rear showcases a monoshock. The chunky tyres are wrapped around spoked wheels. Braking is via a dual-channel ABS-assisted disc brake at both the front and rear.



On the features front, the bike gets a smart Bio-key, online connectivity functionality and an HD action camera to record your adventure while you are on the move.





Given the rise in sub-Rs 1 lakh cruisers, it is quite likely that TVS might launch the Zeppelin sometime in the not too distant future. While it has got the Zeppelin concept to the expo just to gauge audience reactions, if all goes well we can expect the bike to be launched later this year. Expect it to cost a shade below Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the TVS Zeppelin will compete with the Bajaj Avenger 220 and Suzuki Intruder 150 Fi


