TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition Launched At Rs 38,961

TVS has launched a ‘Silver Alloy Edition’ of the Sport, the most affordable bike in its lineup. The TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition is priced at Rs 38,961 (ex-showroom Madhya Pradesh) and has been launched to commemorate the sale of 20 lakh units of TVS’ 100cc commuter. As the name suggests, it’s essentially the same 100cc commuter motorcycle with silver alloys instead of the standard black ones. It will only be available in two color schemes, named Volcano Red and Black Silver, while the standard variant will continue to offer eight options.



There is no price difference between the Standard and Silver Alloy Edition and neither does it get any mechanical updates. It continues to house the same 99.7cc single-cylinder motor which produces 7.4PS of power and 7.5Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed transmission. The TVS Sport manages to deliver a company claimed fuel efficiency of 95kmpl while its analog instrument cluster consists of readouts for ‘Eco’ and ‘Power’ mode.







Its suspension setup consists of conventional telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power comes from a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 110mm drum at the rear. As mentioned earlier, the TVS Sport Standard model is available in eight colour options, Indigo Streak, Emerald Green, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Volcano Red, Dazzling White, and Electric Green.



The TVS Sport is a popular offering in the entry level segment, and it competes with the likes of the Hero HF Dawn, Honda Dream Yuga and the Bajaj Platina.

