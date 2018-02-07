TVS Showcases Its Green Future At Auto Expo 2018



TVS has been working towards a green future by focussing not just on all-electric propulsion but also converting its conventional vehicles to run on biofuel. To that effect, it showcased an electric scooter concept and a motorcycle that runs on ethanol at the Auto Expo 2018.







TVS Creon:



The Creon is an all-electric scooter concept that focuses not just on electric efficiency but also futuristic connectivity options. For this TVS has collaborated with Intel and equipped the Creon with an app that houses features like cloud connectivity, geofencing, GPS, park assist, safety and anti-theft features. Other features include a TFT screen that shows vehicle speed, motor rpm, tripmeter, battery charge and battery health status.







Powering the Creon are 3 lithium-ion batteries that together make 12kW (16PS) of power. TVS claims the Creon can accelerate from 0-60kmph in 5.1 seconds. Claimed range is 80km, which might not be much, but the Creon does gets rapid charging solutions. So you can charge the batteries from 0 to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes. The motor gets 3 riding modes. Braking is via front and rear disc brakes, with single-channel ABS and regenerative braking assist.







TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol:



TVS has also dabbled with ethanol propulsion with the Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol. A switch to cleaner fuels will make the manufacturer surpass future emission norms without spending too much on R&D.



The ethanol-powered bike is an Apache RTR 200 Fi underneath and features the same 200cc air-cooled and fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that makes 21PS at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The major change in engine internals includes a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port electronic fuel injection technology that helps reduces emission levels while delivering better drivability and crisper throttle response. TVS claims a top speed of 129kmph. The only differentiating factor between the petrol- and ethanol-powered bikes is the green graphics on the fuel tank and a white paint job.



There is no word on when and if the concepts will turn to production reality. But with the Indian government pushing towards greener vehicles, that’s the future right there.