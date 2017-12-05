TVS Set To Launch The Apache RR 310 Tomorrow



TVS’s flagship 300cc motorcycle is expected to be priced between Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh







After months of speculations and seeing the bike testing around Chennai, TVS will be launching the Apache RR 310 a.k.a. Akula 310 tomorrow. The bike will be TVS’ first 300cc production motorcycle and also the first fully faired motorcycle to come out of Hosur. A few days back, TVS released a teaser video which gave us a clearer picture of the bike. The front end profile is reminiscent of the Triumph Daytona 675 while the twin projector headlamps flanked by LED DRLs bear similarities to the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200’s headlamp setup.







The white racing stripe at the front with the scarlet red bodywork would have one mistake it for a mid-size Ducati. Headlamps seem to feature an LED setup and so do the turn indicators and tail lamp. The clip-on handlebars are set higher up to make the bike comfortable to ride in the city and also to make it conducive for touring duties. The tall flyscreen can attest to that. An aggressive tank design and sharp tail lamp points to the bike’s sporty intent. Expect the go to match the show as the motor and suspension parts are shared with the BMW G 310 R.







The 313cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single is good for 34PS and 28Nm of torque. We expect TVS to carry the motor forward in the same state of tune as its BMW stablemate. It might not be much when compared to the competition but we expect the bike to make up for that deficit in the dynamics front. The trellis frame and upside-down front forks and monoshock rear setup are again borrowed from the G 310 R but could be revised for sharper handling given the sporty intent of the bike.







When launched, the Akula 310 would face competition from not just the single-cylinder KTM RC 390 but also the twin-cylinder Kawasaki Ninja 300 and DSK Benelli 302R.