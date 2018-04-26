TVS NTorq vs Honda Grazia vs Suzuki Access vs Aprilia SR 125 vs Hero Maestro 125: Spec Comparison



We find out how the TVS NTorq holds its own against its competitors on paper.







With styling cues from a stealth aircraft and performance inspired from TVS’ racing heritage, does the NTorq really bring something new to the mix? The current 125cc scooter segment already has a lot to offer in terms of practicality, performance and styling, so is there anything that makes the NTorq stand out? Well, that’s what we’re here to talk about, starting with the performance.







Engine -







The 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine on the NTorq is all new. It produces 9.4PS of power and 10.5Nm of torque, second only to the sporty Aprilia SR 125, which churns out 9.52PS and 9.9Nm of torque. The Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Maestro 125 feel like identical twins when it comes to performance figures. Both put out 8.7PS of power and 10.2Nm of torque. The Grazia takes the last spot with the least power of 8.5PS and 10.54Nm of torque.







Features -



Keeping up with the technological advancements of the 21st century, TVS has packed the NTorq with a host of features. It sports a fully digital instrument cluster that allows the rider to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth. Its feature list includes: being able to locate your parked scooter, last ride report, built-in navigation, ‘do not disturb’ and auto-reply SMS feature. A search for nearby petrol pumps, hospitals, restaurants and authorized service stations is also an option. One can also personalize the console to flash your name every time you start the bike. Pretty cool, I must say!







Other feature for the NTorq include LED DRLs along with the V-Shaped headlight and a T-shaped, all-LED tail light.



The Aprilia SR 125 isn’t the best when it comes to features and practicality. It packs a basic twin-pod analogue unit and also doesn't come with a USB mobile charging unit, which is slowly becoming a norm in scooters. The Suzuki Access has a semi-digital console which displays the odometer, service indicator, two tripmeters and the fuel gauge. The Maestro also comes equipped with a semi-digital console where the analog speedometer is placed bang in the middle, accompanied by the fuel gauge, trip and odometer to the right, backlit in yellow. Honda’s Grazia, on the other hand, was the first to introduce an all-digital instrument console (in the scooter segment) with the speedometer and tachometer placed on top while the fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter sit below, backlit in red. It also has a segment-first LED headlamp with clear lens indicators on either side.







The Access and Grazia both get a cubby hole right next to the choke knob - the Access’ is deep enough to hold a bottle of water while the Grazia’s is big enough to accommodate your smartphone. Both have an optional extra charging socket for convenience. The rear seat can now be unlocked through the ignition itself, however, neither of them have an external fuel filler cap. The other three miss out on the cubby hole and charging socket.







Underpinnings -



All the scooters in our comparison have telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The sportiest scooters of the lot, the NTorq and Aprilia 125, come equipped with 220 mm discs at the front, and 130 mm and 140mm drums at the rear respectively. Both scooters have a stiff ride considering they’re more performance-oriented than the rest and targeted towards a younger audience. The Aprilia SR 125 has 14-inch alloys, the biggest in its segment, and wider 120/70-section tubeless Vee Rubber tyres which are perfect for the twisties. The NTorq stands second with 100/80x12 TVS Remora tyres at the front and 110/80x12 at the rear.







The Access sports the largest 240mm front disc but a somewhat smaller 120 mm drum at the back. The Grazia's braking setup consists of a 130mm drum/190mm disc at the front, and a 130mm drum at the back, combined with Honda's CBS technology, which enables you to use both brakes with just one lever. Hero’s Maestro receives the same braking setup as the Grazia, minus the CBS technology.



All three - the Access, Maestro as well as the Grazia - receive 12-inch five-spoke alloy wheels up front shod with 90/90-section tyres and 10-inch alloys shod with 90/100-section MRF or Ceat tyres at the back.







Pricing and Verdict -



The NTorq is a good balance between practicality and performance, which should appeal to the younger generation. Its smart speedometer is feature rich and with a price tag of Rs. 58,750, it’s placed perfectly in between its competition, undercutting the Aprilia, which is priced at Rs. 66,764, by Rs.8000 (all ex-showroom Delhi). The Aprilia SR 150 is a dream scooter if you want a pure performance-oriented machine.







The Maestro and Grazia would be more interesting to customers who just love their styling, along with decent performance. As for the Access 125, it falls in between the fun to ride and practicality quotient.

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.