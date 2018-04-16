TVS NTorq Now Gets Two New Metallic Colour Options



The quickest 125cc tones down some of its quirkiness with two new mettalic colour options







If you aren't a fan of the matte colour scheme of the TVS NTorq, we have some good news for you. The Hosur-based company has just announced two new metallic colour options - blue and grey - for their 125cc scooter.



The two new metallic colour options will be available alongside the four existing matte options - yellow, white, green and red - at no additional costs. And we must say, the grey colour scheme makes for a great option for someone who is looking for something stealthy, yet subtle.







Since its launch, the TVS NTorq has managed to maintain a strong footing in the highly competitive 125cc scooter segment thanks to its zippy performance that doesn’t compromise on the practicality front. It is powered by the same 124.8cc engine, which makes 9.4PS of power at 7500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 5500rpm.



Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock unit at the back, while braking is managed via a 220mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. TVS has promised it will equip the NTorq with Sync brake system in the near future.



Currently, the TVS NTorq is priced at Rs 58,750. It rivals the Aprilia SR 125, which priced at Rs 65,310, and the Honda Grazia, which retails for Rs 62,5050 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

