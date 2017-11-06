TVS Motor Company Launches Fuel-Injected RTR 200 Fi4V



TVS has launched the BSIV compliant RTR 200 Fi4V at a price of Rs 1,07,005 (ex showroom Delhi)







After teasing Indian customers with the fuel-injected version of the Apache RTR 200 on their websites since a long time, TVS Motor Company has finally launched the motorcycle in select cities in India. At Rs 1.07 lakh, the fuel-injected Apache commands a premium of Rs 13,800 over the stock RTR 200.







For the additional Rs 13,800, the new RTR features a twin-spray, twin-port EFI technology that allows better metering of fuel to the engine. TVS says, not only will this give a better throttle response, but will also help improve emissions. The fuel-injected motor makes 21PS at 8500rpm, 1PS more than the carbureted version, while torque remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7000rpm. In our tests, the RTR 200 Fi4V reached the sprint to 60kmph in just 4.67 seconds and can go on to a top speed of 120kmph. Unfortunately, TVS has missed this opportunity to add ABS to the package; something that should really feature on a flagship performance motorcycle.







Visually, the Apache RTR 200 Fi4V, isn’t much different from its carbureted sibling. The only difference is a fuel injection badge on the belly pan, and the fact that it will only be available in shades of pearl white and matte yellow. The RTR will be launched only in select cities for now and then, depending on demand, it could be rolled out for other markets as well. The price of Rs 1,07,005 (ex-showroom Delhi) sees it priced a little more than Rs 14,000 over its closest rival, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.