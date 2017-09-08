TVS launches Victor ‘Premium Edition’ at Rs 55,065 (ex-Delhi)



The new edition gets a new paint job, LED DRLs and other premium touches







After the Star City+ update, TVS Motors has launched a new edition of the Victor. Dubbed the ‘Premium’ edition, the bike gets a refreshed look courtesy new graphics. The bike comes in black with a gold finish sticker job. The rear grab rail is now body-colored. The engine crankcase is finished in gold paint. The headlamp comes with LED DRLs instead of the twin bulbs used on the base bike. The bottom body panels get chrome accents while the crash guard is finished in chrome instead of black.







The rest of the bike remains mechanically unchanged. The Victor is powered by a 110cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 9.5PS and 9.4Nm of torque. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 72kmpl for the Victor, achieved through its frugal engine and light 113kg kerb weight. Top speed is a company-claimed 90kmph.



The Victor has been a successful product for TVS, having sold over 2 lakh bikes since its introduction. It is among the best 110cc bikes available in the market today, offering good performance, fantastic ride quality and a host of features. The premium edition is priced at Rs 55,065 (ex-Delhi), and will only be available with the disc brake variant.