TVS Launches The Apache RTR Series In New Matte Red Colour



Already available on the RTR 200 4V, the RTR 160 and RTR 180 now get these as well







Gearing up for the festive season, TVS has launched the RTR 160 and RTR 180 in a new matte red shade. This is similar to the time last year when TVS got the RTR series (excluding the RTR 200) in matte blue. This appears to be just a cosmetic enhancement, and the rest of the bike appears mechanically untouched. In addition to the matte red shade, the bike gets matte grey and white decals.



The RTR 160 has a 159.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It makes 15.21PS at 8500rpm and 13.1Nm of torque lower down at 4000rpm. Suspension components include conventional forks upfront and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. For braking the RTR 160 gets a petal disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. It also comes with the option of a disc brake at the rear.







Its bigger brother, the RTR 180, has a 177.4cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Power output is 17.02PS at 8500rpm and 15.5Nm at 6500rpm. For suspension duties it gets conventional front forks and twin rear gas-charged shock absorbers. Braking is handled by a single petal disc at the front and petal disc at the back. The RTR 180 also has an ABS variant which gets a dual-channel ABS unit with rear lift prevention.



The new colours will attract a Rs 1000 premium over all the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 variants.