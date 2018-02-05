TVS Launches NTORQ 125 Scooter At Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom Delhi)



TVS Motor’s first 125cc scooter is styled like a moto-scooter and gets a couple of interesting new features







The NTORQ 125 packs features such as a smartphone charging socket, split grab rails, an external fuel filler cap and an LED tail lamp. The fully digital instrument console comes with 55 features. A big draw will be the bluetooth connectivity that pairs with your smartphone and, with the help of a rider app, allows you to take and receive calls on the move. The app is called TVS Smart Xconnect and allows you to access navigation, view caller ID on the dashboard, ride stats and last parked location. This feature is an India-first for a scooter.







The NTORQ 125 is powered by an all-new 124.79cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT automatic transmission. It gets an oil-cooled cylinder head for better engine efficiency and longevity. This unit produces 9.4PS at 7500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 5500rpm.



The suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. It gets 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels shod with 100/80R12-section tubeless tyres at both the front and rear. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm front petal disc and 130mm rear drum brakes.







According to TVS, the NTORQ 125 is styled on the lines of a stealth fighter. The moto-scooter design gets a large front apron which houses a large headlamp like the one seen on the Yamaha Ray ZR, along with a swept back tail section. The overall design is sharp and edgy and will appeal to a younger set of buyers. Colour options are matte red, matte green, matte white and matte yellow. It weighs 116 kilos (kerb) while fuel tank capacity stands at 5 litres.







TVS Motor’s NTORQ 125 scooter is priced at Rs 58,750 ex-showroom. It will compete against other 125cc scooters such as the Honda Grazia (prices starting at Rs 58,155), Suzuki Access 125 (starting at Rs 55,045, all ex-showroom Delhi) along with the upcoming Aprilia SR 125 and Yamaha Nozza Grande.