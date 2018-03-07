TVS Launches 2018 Apache RTR 200 4V



TVS has launched the 2018 edition of the Apache RTR 200 4V, named the Race Edition 2.0. The updates to the Apache RTR 200 4V include new graphics, a flyscreen and an A-RT slipper clutch. All of this for a minor price hike of Rs 1,500. Not a bad deal, eh?



The 2018 Apache RTR 200 4V Carb is now priced at Rs 95,185, while the the Carb ABS version is priced at Rs 107,885 and the EFI version at Rs 1,08,985 and (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). However, TVS states that the EFI and ABS variants will only be available at select dealerships.



Commenting on the launch, Arun Siddharth, Vice President of Marketing, said, “We build race machines for performance enthusiasts - the TVS Apache series is a testimony to our 35 years of racing heritage. Over the years, we have been at the forefront of setting benchmarks in bringing racing technology to performance motorcycles.”







Power still comes from the same 197.7cc, single-cylinder engine, which delivers 20.5PS of power on the carb version and 21PS of power on the EFI version. At 18.1Nm, the torque output remains the same on both motorcycles too. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.



It continues to use a double cradle frame which is suspended upon telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, while braking is handled by front 270mm and rear 240mm petal discs.



TVS has now equipped the Apache RTR 200 4V with a segment-first slipper clutch, which TVS calls an 'anti-reverse torque unit'. According to the company, this helps in reducing clutch effort by 22 per cent and make upshifts a lot quicker along with reducing wheel hopping when downshifting aggressively.



These are certainly high claims and we will be sure to put them to the test in our road test review. Until then, watch this space!