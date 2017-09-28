TVS Jupiter Sales Crosses 2 Million Units



The Jupiter achieved this sales target in under four years since the 110cc scooter was launched in India







The success of the TVS Jupiter can be credited to its exhaustive list of features, most of which were first in the segment at the time of the launch. The TVS Jupiter is packed to the gills with features like external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port, pass light switch, reserve fuel indicator and LED tail lamp. The Jupiter also gets power and eco mode indicators which is helpful in extracting better fuel efficiency from the scooter. The TVS Jupiter also holds the record of being the fastest scooter to reach the mark of 1 million sales, which it had achieved in just 30 months.



Commenting on this achievement, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “It brings us immense delight to see that TVS Jupiter is surpassing milestone after milestone since its launch. TVS Jupiter has the distinction of being the first scooter to reach this milestone in a short span of 4 years. This milestone is special as we now have 20 lakh happy customers in the TVS Jupiter family. It is occasions like these, which humble us, as well as, inspire us in our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives.”







The TVS Jupiter is currently the second highest selling scooter in India, behind the very popular Honda Activa which is also the highest selling two-wheeler in India. However, with this milestone achievement, the Jupiter has surpassed the Hero Splendor. Another reason for the popularity of the TVS Jupiter is the fact that the company has repeatedly introduced many special editions and unique colour shades to keep the buzz around the product fresh. TVS recently launched the Jupiter Classic Edition which features new sunlit ivory body colour, elegant full chrome mirrors, stylish wind shield, and backrest for pillion rider etc. The scooter is available in Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, Jade Green and Mystic Gold colour options. The base variant of the TVS Jupiter has been priced at Rs 49,766, while the Jupiter ZX carries a price tag of Rs 54,366. The top-sec Classic Edition, on the other hand, retails for Rs 55,266 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).