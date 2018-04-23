TVS Concludes 1st Apache Owners Group (AOG) South Chapter



Over 150 TVS Apache owners from 6 cities rode to Mysore for an exclusive tour of the TVS factory







Since 2006, the TVS Apache has became the weapon of choice for many a youth in the country who value performance and affordability in a compact package coupled with great styling. Thanks to TVS’ racing heritage, the Apache series has over the years gone from strength to strength as a performance-oriented product for the youth.







The Apache Owners Group (AOG) is a common platform for like-minded people who share their passion for racing and riding. Comprising of over 3000 customers, AOG has a presence in over 30 cities.



In order to establish a better connect with its customers, TVS recently offered over 150 members of the AOG -- who rode from cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Coimbatore, Calicut, Chennai and Madurai -- a comprehensive tour of its Mysore manufacturing plant. The two-day ride was flagged from TVS’ Bengaluru & Coimbatore dealerships on 6 April and concluding on 8 April 2018 in Mysore.







Motorcycles at the event, as you’d expect, consisted of the Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and the top of the line RR 310.















Press Release:



About TVS Apache series:



Launched in 2006, the first-generation TVS Apache became a popular choice among young customers and was rated the best motorcycle in the Indian market. Over the years, the portfolio of the brand has expanded to include TVS Apache RTR 160, 180, 200 and the recently launched TVS Apache RR 310. This award-winning series of motorcycles brings in the learnings from the race track into its fold and designs performance-oriented, technologically superior products aimed to create customer delight. The brand’s consistent effort to connect with its customer base has given birth to platforms such as Apache Owners Group.

