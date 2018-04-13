TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition Launched







TVS has quietly launched a special edition of the Apache RTR 160, christened the ‘Race Edition’. The special edition is based on the previous-gen RTR 160 and not the recently launched RTR 160 4V. Launched in two variants, the latest edition features only cosmetic updates with no changes in terms of performance. The base-spec variant is equipped with a front disc brake only and is priced at Rs 79,715, while the top-spec variant comes with dual disc brakes and costs Rs 82,044 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), which is an increment of Rs 1,000 over the standard bike.



Speaking about the looks and design, the special edition RTR 160 gets a white paint job and features red stripes on the fuel tank, the front mudguard and the rear body panel near the grabrail. Also, the fuel tank gets a new 3D ‘running horse’ emblem just like the Apache RR 310.







Like the regular RTR 160, the Race Edition is also powered by the same 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, OHC engine generating max power of 15.3PS @ 8500rpm and peak torque of 13Nm @ 6500rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup is again unchanged with telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking continues to be handled by a 270mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum in the base variant, while the top-spec variant comes equipped with a 220mm rear disc brake as standard.



The TVS Apache RTR 160 Race Edition will compete against the Suzuki Gixxer (Rs 77,015), the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 (Rs 81,626) and the Honda X-Blade (Rs 78,500) (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

