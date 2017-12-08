TVS Apache RTR 160 Coming Early Next Year!



The 160cc sports bike with styling bits from its elder sibling, the RTR 200, will launch by the first half of 2018







The 160cc segment is arguably one of the hottest bike segments in India. All major manufacturers have a presence here with bikes bringing in the best of technology and performance. TVS were the pioneers of this segment with their RTR 160. However, the bike has been begging for a makeover for a while now.



Well TVS has been working on a new RTR 160, our sources say that it should launch before the first half of 2018. While we could not get much information from the horse’s mouth, a look at the bike suggests the chassis, suspension parts and bodywork come from the larger RTR 200.







A closer look reveals beefier 37mm front forks and a rear gas charged monoshock damper. The rear disc is larger and seems to have been lifted off the larger bike. The headlamp, fuel tank, side panels, tail piece and the LED tail lamp are similar to the RTR 200 as well. While it is not clear in pictures, it seems like TVS will be incorporating the RTR 200’s all digital instrument console as well. That would make sense as all the bikes in the 160 segment, with the exception of the Bajaj NS 160, use completely digital instrument clusters.







The engine, though, seems to be carried over from the current bike. While the engine architecture remains the same, TVS could be working on the internals with a focus on better performance and refinement. The RTR 200 influence comes in the form of the twin-barrel exhaust as well. In terms of performance, we can expect a mild increment from the current 15.4PS and 13.1Nm. When launched next year, we expect the retail price for the new RTR 160 to go slightly higher. The rear disc brake-equipped version currently retails for Rs 77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi). With the slight price increment, it will come dangerously close to the non-ABS equipped RTR 180’s Rs 82,833 price tag. Now TVS could either be working on a new version of the RTR 180 as well, which would be priced significantly higher, or they might discontinue it altogether given the ‘no man's land’ it will occupy in the future. The RTR 160 will face stiff competition from the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Honda CB Hornet 160, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ FI.







Image Courtesy: The Gearhead Bureau on YouTube