TVS Apache RR 310 Teased Before Launch



The highly anticipated bike will finally be launched on December 6, at 11am







Just a few days before its launch, TVS has teased us with a very brief glimpse of the Apache RR 310, a.k.a. the long-rumored TVS Akula, in a teaser video. From what we know, it will borrow the same engine that we have seen on the BMW G 310 R. However, that’s where the similarities end. The new Apache will feature a full-faired sportsbike look instead of the naked streetfighter design that is seen on the BMW G 310 R. Perhaps the most highly anticipated bike of the last couple of years, the RR 310 is all set to be launched on December 6, at the company’s headquarters in Hosur, at 11 am.









From the video, we can see that the bike gets an attractive red paint scheme with white stripes running down the centre. At the front, the aerodynamic face features dual LED projectors which are flanked by angular LED DRLs, and the sharp rear section features an LED taillamp. On the side, the motorcycle features subtle graphics with the 'Apache RR310' name, and 'TVS Racing' branding on the engine crankcase.









The TVS Apache RR 310 packs the same powertrain that is seen on the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. This 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces 34.4PS of power and 27Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed transmission. In the teaser video it can be seen that TVS has employed a trellis frame for the bike, which prominently feature the words “Race Spec,” indicating the bike’s athletic prowess.









If reports are true, TVS is expected to price the new Apache at Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Its overall specs and the expected price range will put it against the KTM RC 390.



