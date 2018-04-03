TVS Apache RR 310 Price Hiked By Rs 18,000



As its waiting periods rise across the country, TVS has silently increased the price of the biggest Apache as well.







If you were eying the TVS Apache RR 310, this might come as a small setback. Launched at Rs Rs 2.05 lakh, the price of the bike has now been hiked by Rs 18,000. The RR now costs Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This hike has come into effect from April 1, 2018. The bike has a very limited reach in the country and is yet to reach many showrooms. This price hike is not a surprise as the initial was an introductory one. The Apache RR 310 currently commands a waiting period of up to six months for the red colour option and about five months for the matte black finish.







The RR 310 comes equipped with premium features like LED projector headlamps, LED taillight, switchgear from the BMW G310R, and a vertically stacked fully digital MID.



Most of the mechanical components like the upside down front forks, rear monoshock developed by Kayaba, 300mm petal disc at the front and 240mm rear disc with Bybre calipers and dual-channel ABS has also been borrowed from the BMW. Powering the Apache RR 310 is a 312cc single-cylinder, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled engine producing 34PS of power and 27.3Nm of peak torque, again borrowed from the G310R but retuned. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.







The KTM RC 390 (Rs 2.29 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja 300 (Rs 3.60 lakh), Yamaha R3 and Benelli 302R (both of which are priced at Rs 3.48 lakh) are the key rivals to the RR310, but all of them still cost more than the TVS.