TVS Apache RR 310 Launched



TVS’ first fully faired flagship motorcycle comes with a host of first-in-class features and technology







TVS has launched its first fully faired and 300cc sportbike at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache RR 310 features a host of styling and technological additions to keep enthusiasts interested. Designed along the lines of a shark, the bike features sharp and angular lines with fin and gill-type details in the fairing side panels. TVS uses clip type fasteners for the fairing assembly for quick access for service. The rear number plate holder too can be quickly removed for track use. Body panels use a mix of plastic and ABS for durability. Rearview mirrors are mounted on the front fairing via aluminium stalks and promise best-in-class visibility.







The twin headlamp setup gets projectors with LED lighting that is claimed to consume less than 30 watts, yet deliver illumination closer to daylight. Both lights remain on in high and low beam conditions. Taillamp and turn indicators too are LED units. Switchgear get sealed, non contact switches, a class first. The fully-digital instrument cluster has a vertical layout and along with the de rigeur information, it will show engine temperature and gear position as well. Hazard indicators on the bike are another class-first.







The bodywork has been optimised to direct hot air from the engine down and away from the rider. TVS claims that the motorcycle has the best-in-class drag coefficient which enables it to reach a top speed of 163kmph.







The 312.2cc liquid-cooled single, borrowed from the BMW G 310 R, has a unique layout with the intake at the front and exhaust at the rear. Power output is 34PS at 9,700rpm, while torque stands at 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm. With a 169.5kg kerb weight, and a short ratio gearbox, the Apache RR 310 claims to have the quickest acceleration of 2.93 seconds in single-cylinder 300cc class. It also promises best-in-class in-gear acceleration.







Chassis wise, the trellis frame has a split design for ease of manufacturing and low costs. To keep the weight further in check, the clip-ons use forged aluminium triple tree clamps. 41mm upside down front Kayaba forks have cartridge type damping system, while the rear gas charged monoshock gets teflon sealing for longevity. Wheel size is 110/70 R17 front and 150/60 R17 rear. The setup has been tuned for track riding. TVS claims that the Apache RR 310 laps the MMRT track at Chennai faster than the competition.







Braking is courtesy a single 300mm front petal disc, radially clamped to a twin-piston caliper and a 240mm rear disc. The bike also gets a dual channel ABS from Continental. TVS claims best-in-class braking for the Apache RR 310.







TVS isn't only launching the RR310, but also the Apache Experience which includes racing experience, one make championship, owners groups and a factory tour programme.







The Apache RR 310 promises a lot, and given the price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), is good value too. Competition comes in the form of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Benelli 302R. Stay tuned to BikeDekho as we bring you the state wise prices as and when the company releases them.