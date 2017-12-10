TVS Apache RR 310 Available In Select Cities



The TVS Apache RR 310 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated bikes this year, and with a tempting price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), it has raised a fair but of curiosity on when and where this BMW powered 300cc sportbike will be available.









We hope to clear your confusion as we have come come across a list of cities where the TVS Apache RR 310 will be available at first. These select cities are - Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Ranchi among other locations (scroll down for the full list). Now bookings for the RR 310 have started at the mentioned location but TVS has not confirmed anything on the delivery schedule nor have they confirmed about the bike being available in a phased manner.









The RR 310 was first seen at the 2016 Auto Expo and was initially termed as Akula. Ever since, there has been a lot of excitement for this product and we have spotted it quite a few times while in its testing phase. With the launch it was rebadged to the Apache RR 310, which is also TVS’s first full-faired motorcycle.









The Apache RR 310 looks like a pukka sportsbike with its sharp and sporty styling that is sure to appeal to the masses. Some of the key highlights of the RR are it's dual LED headlamps that sit under a large windscreen, the LED tail lamp that looks like the devil’s horns and the vertically designed all-digital instrument console that not only displays all the basic readouts but also a 0-60kmph acceleration timer, a lap-timer and a top speed recorder.









Bolted into a trellis frame, the TVS is powered by the exact same engine that powers the BMW G 310 R. Power figures are the same as well. But 34PS of peak power is generated at 9700rpm and peak torque of 27.3 NM is produced at 7700rpm, which 200rpm higher than the numbers seen on the G 310 R. With sadly no slipper clutch available, power to to the rear wheel is transferred via a six-speed gearbox.









Indian road conditions are taken care of by Kayaba USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. With dual channel ABS available as standard, ByBre powered petal disc brakes perform duties to bring the RR 310 to a halt. Michelin Pilot Sport tyres measuring 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear take care the grill around corners and while breaking.





Speaking of competition, the Apache RR 310 rivals against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Benelli 302R.





Full list of cities where the Apache RR 310 will be on sale:



Delhi



Ludhiana



Chandigarh



Lucknow



Kanpur



Allahabad



Ghaziabad



Noida



Moradabad



Dehradun



Bangalore



Mysore



Bardez, Goa



Mangalore



Calicut



Cochin



Coimbatore



Hosur



Pondicherry



Chennai



Hyderabad



Vijaywada



Guntur



Vizag



Ranchi



Howrah



Siliguri



Guwahati



Mumbai



Pune



Nagpur



Ahmedabad



Raipur



Jaipur



Kota



Jodhpur



Udaipur





