TVS Akula 310 To Launch On December 6th



The wait has been long but the Apache RR310S aka Akula 310 is finally coming







We have received confirmed news that the TVS Akula 310, also known by its production name: TVS Apache RR310S, will be launching on the 6th of December. The Akula 310 will be the first bike for India to come out of the TVS and BMW partnership. Till now we have been privy to the prototype that was displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo and a lot of spy pics but come next month, we shall have a complete picture of what the bike looks like.







The Apache RR310S borrows mechanicals from the BMW G 310 R. The 313cc, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single-cylinder motor on the BMW G 310 R generates 34PS of power at 9500rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7500rpm. While TVS has not disclosed power figures we expect the bike to be in the same state of tune as the G 310 R.



The Apache RR310S dons a sporty and sharp design and is the first fully faired road bike to come out of the TVS stable. It gets twin headlamps, a tall windscreen, an aluminium trellis subframe and an exposed monoshock at the rear. For instrumentation, there is a fully digital console.



Suspension components include gold anodised upside down forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. For braking, petal disc brakes sit on both ends and ABS could very well be available as an option.The alloy wheels and the exhaust on the bike looks like they have been lifted off from the BMW G 310 R. The tyres are expected to be from Michelin.







The Apache RR310S has been late by almost a year. Now that it is finally coming, we are expecting it to cost around Rs 2 -2.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). When launched, the bike will compete against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the DSK Benelli 302R.



Image source: ET Auto