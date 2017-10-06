Triumph Unveils Bonneville Bobber Black



Besides the black paint schemes, the Bobber Black gets enough upgrades to qualify as a new model







Black sure has a way of making stuff look meaner. Take a look at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black. The engine and exhaust get the black treatment while smaller bits like the headlamp cover, footpegs and seat pan have been blacked out as well. The rest of the minimalist bodywork gets Jet Black and Matte Black colour options.







Besides the colour, the Bobber Black gets a lot of mechanical upgrades as well. The most visible one is the switch to a 16-inch front wheel instead of the 19-inch one on the Bobber. The front wheel is a chunky affair and offers a larger contact patch in addition to that authentic Bobber look. For better handling, the front forks are beefy 47mm Showa forks in place of 41mm units on the Bobber. The rear remains the same single underseat unit, however, you could opt for an aftermarket unit from Fox. Brakes are updated as well. The Bobber Black gets twin 310mm front discs setup from Brembo, in place of the single disc unit on the Bobber. The headlamp is now a full LED affair replete with DRLs. Electronic additions include a new cruise control feature.







Engine remains the same 1200cc liquid-cooled parallel twin that puts out 77PS at 6100rpm and 106Nm of torque at 4000rpm, the same state of tune as the standard Bobber. Expect performance to be slightly toned down owing to 9.6kg increase in weight. Electronics include ride-by-wire and Road and Rain rider modes with the addition of cruise control.



In addition to the two kits the Bobber comes with, the Bobber Black gets two new inspiration kits - Quarter Mile and Old School. These new kits can be fitted on the standard Bobber as well and include over 130 custom pieces. The Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black is expected to make its Indian debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. When launched here, expect to pay a premium of Rs 50,000 over the standard Bobber. The Bobber Black is expected to cost Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).