Triumph To Unveil Bonneville Speedmaster At Upcoming IBW



The Speedmaster made its global debut last month and now it is coming to India







The Speedmaster is the latest entrant to Triumph’s Bonneville lineup, offering a cruiser-like profile. Unveiled last month at Triumph’s global headquarters in Hinckley, United Kingdom, the Speedmaster will be among other interesting bikes like the BMW K 1600B, RnineT Racer, Indian Scout Bobber and Avventura Rudra and Pravega present at the fifth edition of India Bike Week.







Based on the Triumph Bonneville Bobber the Speedmaster gets twin seats courtesy a new rear subframe, and cruiser elements like forward-set footpegs and swept-back handlebar. The fuel tank is a larger unit and gets a two-tone paint finish. As goes with cruisers, chrome bits abound on the mirrors and rear grab rail. Interestingly, the headlamp is an all-LED unit - a Bonneville first - with DRLs. The instrument console is a single pod unit with an analogue speedometer and digital tachometer.







The Speedmaster gets 16-inch wheels at both ends instead of the 19-inch ones seen on the Bobber. It also gets a front twin-disc setup clamped by two-piston Brembo callipers.



Powerplant is the same 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin as the Bobber. It makes 77PS at 6,100rpm and 106Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Rider aids include ride-by-wire, two power modes: Road and Rain, switchable traction control, ABS and cruise control - another Bonneville first.







Overseas, Triumph will sell the Bonneville Speedmaster with two inspiration kits - Highway and Maverick. The Highway kit gets an adjustable windscreen with larger saddlebags or panniers. The Maverick kit comes with a flatter handlebar, blacked-out parts, single quilted leather seat and Vance & Hines exhaust. We expect Triumph to get these kits here as well along with the Speedmaster.



While the bike will be showcased at IBW we expect it to be launched early next year at the 2018 Auto Expo at a price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).