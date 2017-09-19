 Triumph To Resurrect The Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph To Resurrect The Bonneville Speedmaster

Updated: 19 Sep 2017 03:30 PM
Triumph has released a teaser stating that it will unveil the new bike on October 3



Triumph-Speedmaster



Triumph UK has released a teaser image on Twitter which points to an imminent unveil/launch of the next generation Bonneville Speedmaster on October 3rd. The original Speedmaster conceived in 1960 was a ‘factory custom’ based on the Bonneville and intended for the States, to take on the likes of Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. The bike sold well overseas and was only recently discontinued due to Euro-IV regulations coming into effect. 



Triumph-Speedmaster



The new model will be based on the new Bonneville lineup. Going by the teaser image, the bike will have slash-cut exhausts, wire wheels and forward foot controls. In fact, there were spy shots of a more laid-back custom based on the Bonneville Bobber and this might very well be the new Speedmaster. We suspect that the ape hanger handlebars and rear seat backrest might be an optional accessory and the bike will come with flatter bars as standard fitment.



Triumph-Speedmaster



We expect the bike to use the Bonneville T120’s 1200cc parallel-twin motor, in keeping with the lineage. This motor in the T120 makes 80PS at 6550rpm and 105Nm of torque at 3100rpm and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. 



As Triumph has been bullish on getting most of its modern classic lineup to India, we expect them to get the Speedmaster here as soon as early next year. We expect Triumph to price the Speedmaster at a premium over the Bonneville T120. When it comes here it should go up against the Harley Davidson 1200 Custom and the Indian Scout



 



Spy image courtesy MCN



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
