Triumph To Launch Street Triple RS This Month



The Street Triple RS is a sharper, more powerful, more delicious version of the new Street Triple range







Triumph Motorcycles had launched the Street Triple S earlier this year. And now, it is set to bring in the Street range-topper, the Street Triple RS, to our shores this month. The new Street Triple range is vastly different from its predecessor. While the overall design remains the same, the new Street Triple looks more compact and aggressive. The tweaked headlamp gets DRLs integrated into it. The RS also gets exclusive add-ons like a headlamp cowl from the 2017 Speed Triple, body-coloured belly pan and a rear seat cowl. The rear subframe too is painted in silver instead of black in the S version and red in the R version.







The RS gets a new 5-inch colour TFT display instrument console that swivels so that you can adjust the display for better viewing. The display also has adjustable brightness settings for better daylight viewing. The console has 6 customisable screen displays that can be swapped via a 5-way cube joystick in the left switchgear.



The chassis has been updated as well. The new Street Triple gets a new gullwing swingarm that adds rigidity and improves high-speed manners. On the Street Triple RS, you get high-spec suspension like fully-adjustable Showa Balance-Free forks and fully-adjustable Ohlins rear monoshock with a piggyback reservoir. Brake components too are top-spec with Brembo M50 monoblock calipers upfront with a radial master cylinder and adjustable levers. The ABS on the RS gets two modes: Road and Track. It can be switched off completely if desired. The tyres on the RS too are top-spec Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SPs.







The biggest change is to the in-line triple motor; displacement is up from 675cc to 765cc. The new motor gets more than 80 new parts for better performance in the low to mid-range powerband. The variants get different engine maps and different power outputs. The S model, for instance, makes 113PS and 73Nm of torque. The RS, on the other hand, makes 123PS at 11,700rpm and 77Nm of torque at 10,800rpm. The 6-speed gearbox gets shorter first and second gear ratios for better initial acceleration.







The bike also gets ride-by-wire and rider modes. While the S version gets two rider modes, the RS comes with five: Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider programmable modes. The RS also gets four traction control settings: Road, Rain, Sport and Track. And just like the ABS, you have the option to turn it off completely.



When launched, expect to pay quite a premium over the S model. We expect the Street Triple RS to be priced at around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and when launched, it should compete with the MV Agusta Brutale 800, Ducati Monster 821 and Aprilia Shiver 900.